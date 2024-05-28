Who will win Sparks vs. Fever? Predictions, odds for Caitlin Clark's eighth game as a pro

Four days after Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever took down Cameron Brink and the Los Angeles Sparks on the road for their first win of the season, the two teams are set to face off once again.

This time, the Fever will play host to the Sparks as they look for their second win and first at home in what has been an underwhelming start to the 2024 season. Though they don't play the same positions, all eyes will be on the rookies – Clark and Brink – once again in the second meeting between the first and second overall picks of this year's WNBA draft.

Seven games into her pro career, Clark is averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. Her marks in points and assists both lead the team, as does her 1.1 steals per game average.

Brink has played five games so far, and she's averaging 10.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season. In the small sample size, she also leads the WNBA with an average of 3.2 blocks per game.

Here's what to know about Tuesday night's WNBA clash.

Caitlin Clark celebrates with Indiana Fever teammate Katie Lou Samuelson during a 99-80 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on May 25.

WNBA ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese heavy betting favorites early on

Sparks vs. Fever predictions

Sportsbook Wire: Fever 89, Sparks 82

Kevin Erickson writes: "The Fever are starting to build some nice team chemistry as G Kelsey Mitchell, F Nalyssa Smith and F Aliyah Boston are each learning how to play with Clark. This Fever team is going to start winning plenty of games, and it should get the job done Tuesday."

PickDawgz: Take the points for the Sparks

Shane Mickle writes: "The Fever already have one win against the Sparks this season and they are going to continue that success here. Even though I think they are going to come away with a victory, this is way too many points to lay. ... The Sparks are going to keep this game close."

Syracuse.com: Caitlin Clark will set new career high in scoring

Ryan Leaver writes: "Caitlin Clark is projected to have a standout game with 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists. ... Throughout the 2024 season, Clark has averaged 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game, showcasing her all-around abilities. In their previous matchup against the Sparks, she recorded 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists, going very close to posting a triple double in Indiana’s one win so far this season."

FEVER VS. ACES Highlights: A’ja Wilson steals show against Caitlin Clark

Sparks vs. Fever: Odds, spread and lines

The Fever are favorites to defeat the Sparks in Tuesday's WNBA game according to the BetMGM basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Spread: Fever (-5.5)

Moneyline: Fever (-225); Sparks (+180)

O/U: 165.5

Caitlin Clark points O/U: 19.5

How to watch Sparks vs. Fever: TV, streaming and schedule

Date: Tuesday, May 28

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Cable TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Streaming: WNBA League Pass; fuboTV

HOW TO WATCH: Catch Caitlin Clark vs. Cameron Brink with a fuboTV subscription

