PHILADELPHIA -- With the Vikings upsetting the Saints on Sunday, the Seahawks will now be headed to Green Bay for a matchup against the Packers in the Divisional Round. That's assuming Seattle is able to beat the Eagles, of course.

A Saints win would have given us Round 3 of Seahawks vs. 49ers. Now that won't happen unless both teams make it to the NFC Championship Game.

Seattle last played Green Bay at home in Week 11 of the 2018 season, a game the Seahawks won 27-24. However, the Seahawks haven't won at Lambeau Field since 1999 and have an eight-game losing streak on the road against the Packers.

That game would take place in the late window next Sunday should Seattle beat Philadelphia. There's no snow in the early forecast, but it will be a chilly 33 degrees.

With a win, Seahawks will play Packers in Green Bay in Divisional Round originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest