Win 'restored a bit of pride' - Shinnie

Livingston match-winner Andrew Shinnie believes the comeback win against St Johnstone has “restored a bit of pride” at the West Lothian club.

Substitute Shinnie popped up in the 95th-minute to ensure the already-relegated club secured their second victory in their last three matches.

“It’s always on your mind to make an impact when you come on the park,” he told BBC Scotland.

“We wanted to go for it and try and get the victory.

“The coach put me on to be creative and I can get a goal at times. I was able to deliver and it restored a little bit of pride.”

The 34 year-old is out of contract in the summer and will end a three-year stint at Almondvale if he departs.

“I haven’t had any conversations with the manager yet,” said Shinnie.

“In football terms I’m an older player but I’m still really fit and I look after myself.

“I feel strong and that I can still deliver at a good level, as I showed today.”