Who will win the race for the No. 1 seed in NFC? 'NFL GameDay Kickoff'

The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The challenge facing the San Francisco 49ers after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a season-ending foot injury is all too familiar. The hope in San Francisco is a more talented roster will be enough to help carry fearless rookie Brock Purdy the rest of the way. The first returns were positive with Purdy throwing two touchdown passes in relief of Garoppolo in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.