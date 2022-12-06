Who will win the race for the No. 1 seed in NFC? 'NFL GameDay Kickoff'
Check out to see who will win the race for the No. 1 seed in NFC.
The 49ers don't know how bad Jimmy Garoppolo's broken foot is, but they are hoping specialist will be able to confirm the severity of the injury.
Leonard Fournette will return to the field for Monday Night Football. The Bucs running back has not played since Week 10 when he injured his hip. He has 135 carries for 462 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games this season, adding 43 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns. The Bucs already had ruled [more]
Approaching the game’s most volatile play with aggression makes for increased scoring chances. But his defense needs to step up. It doesn’t look like that’s going to happen this season and it may end up costing Staley his job.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) One of the missing pieces from Geno Smith's terrific comeback season for the Seattle Seahawks was directing something memorable late in the game. Smith hitting DK Metcalf for the winning touchdown with 36 seconds left was another special moment to be savored in what has continued to be an unforgettable season for Seattle's QB.
Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to all thirteen of Sunday's games from around the league including the season-ending injury to Garoppolo, the Bengals rounding into Super Bowl form yet again, the Minnesota Vikings holding off the New York Jets & Deshaun Watson's return to football in Houston.
The Bills home game against the Dolphins will be played Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8:15 p.m.
Brown is the second starting Dallas cornerback to suffer a season-ending injury. DC Dan Quinn pointed to second-year CB Kelvin Joseph as the most experienced option to replace Brown.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The challenge facing the San Francisco 49ers after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a season-ending foot injury is all too familiar. The hope in San Francisco is a more talented roster will be enough to help carry fearless rookie Brock Purdy the rest of the way. The first returns were positive with Purdy throwing two touchdown passes in relief of Garoppolo in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
The Carolina Panthers waived quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday following his request for a release. Now, Mayfield will be subject to waivers.
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
With Panthers planning to waive QB Baker Mayfield, speculation leads to him joining 49ers after Garoppolo's injury. But other teams may be in the mix.
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
Theres nothing like a mothers love, especially after your first big win in the NFL.
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
NBC Sports Bay Areas Donte Whitner doesnt think Brock Purdys status as Mr. Irrelevant puts him below Trey Lance abilities-wise after his performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
One of Brock Purdy's throws in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins stood out to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.
According to a list of the highest-paid head coaches in American sports, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is head and shoulders above his peers. Here's how much Belichick makes per year.
Josh Schrock has the latest NFL Power Rankings follow the Week 13 Sunday games.
We love it when a guy bets on himself. If he wins, we can applaud him. If he loses, it’s not our money. Soon-to-be-former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a huge bet on himself to facilitate a trade from Cleveland. He would have made $19.9 million with the Browns, fully guaranteed. He gave up $4.6 [more]
The Eagles are 11-1 after another demonstrative win but it seems the worldwide leader in sports still has some curious questions about the Birds. By Adam Hermann