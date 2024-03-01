New win projections for every SEC team for the 2024 college football season

2024 will mark a new era of the ever-evolving landscape of college football. The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns make the move to the SEC and face new challenges.

Though if you hear former Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders talk about it, the SEC won’t be much of a challenge.

After a 2023 season that didn’t see an SEC team in the national championship game, there might be something to it. Georgia didn’t make the playoff and lost to an Alabama team that wasn’t necessarily the best of the Nick Saban era.

At the same time, the Georgia Bulldogs have earned the right to be the favorites in 2024. However, if you look at ESPN data analyst Jake Wimberly’s latest win projections for the inaugural season of the new-look 16-team conference, the Dawgs aren’t the favorite. It’s one of the newcomers.

Here’s a look at the projected win totals for the SEC in 2024.

Florida Gators

2023 record: 5-7 (3-5 SEC)

Wimberly’s prediction: 2-10

Despite arguably the toughest schedule in the nation, if the Gators go 2-10, Billy Napier doesn’t make it to the end of the season. Graham Mertz had the best year of his career in 2023. If he can build off of that, then they could be fighting for bowl eligibility.

Vanderbilt Commodores

2023 record: 2-10 (0-8 SEC)

Wimberly’s prediction: 3-9

If you’re not last, you’re first. Right?

Vanderbilt has work to do to ascend from the depths of the SEC.

Arkansas Razorbacks

2023 record: 4-8 (1-7 SEC)

Wimberly’s prediction: 3-9

I don’t know if Bobby Petrino is enough to save the Razorbacks. They’ve got a lot of work to do.

South Carolina Gamecocks

2023 record: 5-7 (3-5 SEC)

Wimberly’s prediction: 4-8

As Lenorris Sellers goes in 2024, so will the South Carolina Gamecocks. He’s a very talented quarterback with the athleticism to cause even the best defenses problems. Like most first-year starters, will he be ready by the time SEC play begins?

Mississippi State Bulldogs

2023 record: 5-7 (1-7 SEC)

Wimberly’s prediction: 6-6

Jeff Lebby’s uptempo offense will give the Mississippi State Bulldogs an opportunity to hang in some games they probably shouldn’t. However, if he doesn’t take a more aggressive approach with his underdog Bulldogs, it’ll be hard to get them over the hump in the SEC.

Kentucky Wildcats

2023 record: 7-6 (3-5 SEC)

Wimberly’s prediction: 6-6

Will we finally see the Brock Vandagriff breakout season?

Missouri Tigers

2023 record: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)

Wimberly’s prediction: 8-4

Is Mizzou the six-win team of the first three seasons of the Eli Drinkwitz era or have they done enough in the NIL space to become a legit player in the SEC?

Alabama Crimson Tide

2023 record: 12-2 (8-0 SEC)

Wimberly’s prediction: 8-4

While I believe the Crimson Tide step back from tier one status in the wake of Nick Saban’s retirement, show me the stop that Kalen DeBoer hasn’t had success. That departure from tier one may be short lived.

LSU Tigers

2023 record: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)

Wimberly’s prediction: 9-3

From Jayden Daniels to Garrett Nussmeier, coupled with the loss of Malik Nabors and an LSU defense that needs dramatic improvement, I don’t know if they can match their record from a season ago.

Oklahoma Sooners

2023 record: 10-3 (7-2 Big 12)

Wimberly’s record: 9-3

This feels about right for the Oklahoma Sooners. However, if things go right for them at Ole Miss, at Auburn, or at LSU, we could be talking about an SEC title contender. How they handle that November stretch could tell the story of their season.

2023 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)

Wimberly’s prediction: 9-3

This feels a bit rich for the Auburn Tigers. The defense should be pretty good again but the offense needs work.

Texas A&M Aggies

2023 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)

Wimberly’s prediction: 9-3

If Conner Weigman can stay healthy and the recruiting classes can play up to their potential, the Mike Elko-led Aggies could be a problem in the SEC.

Tennessee Volunteers

2023 record: 9-4 (4-4 SEC)

Wimberly’s prediction: 10-2

The expectations are high for Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers. Even with a first-year starter in Nico Iamaleava. But they’ll need to be better in SEC play than they were a year ago when they were 4-4 and lost to Florida,

Ole Miss Rebels

2023 record: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)

Wimberly’s prediction: 11-1

Ole Miss has done a fantastic job stockpiling talent via the transfer portal and the Rebels boast Sooners Wire’s No. 2 quarterback in the conference in Jaxson Dart.

Georgia Bulldogs

2023 record: 13-1 (8-0 SEC)

Wimberly’s prediction: 11-1

Carson Beck had a fantastic season in his first year at the helm for the Bulldogs. Look for the Heisman trophy favorite to have all the opportunities in the world to put up big numbers. They’ll be a team on a mission after a three-point loss to Alabama and missing out on the College Football Playoff.

Texas Longhorns

2023 record: 12-2 (8-1 Big 12)

Wimberly’s prediction: 12-0

Okay, here we go.

The Texas Longhorns were a playoff team in 2023. You can’t take that away from them. But what it is about this team that screams SEC title favorite? They lost a lot of talent on offense and Quinn Ewers, who has been good, hasn’t taken that step into elite quarterback territory.

