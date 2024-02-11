Win projections for every SEC team in 2024

College football realignment has reached the forefront for nearly every major conference heading into the 2024 season, especially in the SEC. Texas and Oklahoma will officially leave the Big 12 to join what is still considered the toughest conference in college football.

While the Texas Longhorns were just a play away from facing the Michigan Wolverines in the National Championship game, it just wasn’t meant to be, and entering their first season in the SEC, the road only gets tougher compared to some of the softer defenses the Longhorns have faced during their time in the Big 12.

Recruiting-wise, NIL plus the evergrowing transfer portal are just a few headaches every SEC head coach will continue to deal with until regulations are eventually imposed. Still, hey, I can’t say it isn’t entertaining.

For Texas A&M, new head coach Mike Elko has already proven his recruiting chops after signing the Aggies’ three remaining targets, including 2024 5-star athlete Terry Bussey. Combined with 22 incoming transfers, Texas A&M’s chances of earning their first nine, or possibly ten-win season in 2024 is more realistic than some may think.

This week, Fan Duel released its win total projections for every SEC team, which will likely lead to a plethora of “hot takes” for certain programs that will likely perform much better or worse than said projections come Fall.

With that, here is every projected win total for all 16 SEC teams, according to Fan Duel.

Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) runs with the ball during a football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

2023 record: 2-10 (0-8 SEC)

Projected record: 3-9 (0-8 SEC)

Fan Duel Win Total: 2.5

Projected: Over

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 5-7 (1-7 SEC)

Projected record: 5-7 (1-7 SEC)

Fan Duel Win Total: 4.5

Projected: Over

Arkansas Razorbacks

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 4-8 (1-7 SEC)

Projected record: 4-8 (1-7 SEC)

Fan Duel Win Total: 5.5

Prediction: Under

Florida Gators

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 5-7 (3-5 SEC)

Projected record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)

Fan Duel Win Total: 5.5

Prediction: 5.5

Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky Wildcats running back Ray Davis (1) runs in for one of his three touchdowns against Louisville. Nov. 24, 2023

2023 record: 7-6 (3-5 SEC)

Projected record: 7-5 (3-5 SEC)

Fan Duel Win Total: 6.5

Prediction: Over

South Carolina

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 5-7 (3-5 SEC)

Projected record: 6-6 (2-6 SEC)

Fan Duel Win Total: 5.5

Prediction: Over

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)

Projected record: 7-5 (3-5 SEC)

Fan Duel Win Total: 7.5

Prediction: Even

Oklahoma Sooners

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 10-3 (7-2 Big 12)

Projected record: 7-5 (3-5 SEC)

Fan Duel Win Total: 7.5

Prediction: Even

Tennessee Volunteers

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 9-4 (4-4 SEC)

Projected record: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)

Fan Duel Win Total: 8.5

Prediction: Over

Texas A&M Aggies

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)

Projected record: 9-3 (5-3 SEC)

Fan Duel Win Total: 8.5

Prediction: Over

LSU Tigers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)

Projected record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)

Fan Duel Win Total: 9.5

Prediction: Under

Missouri Tigers

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)

Projected record: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)

Fan Duel Win Total: 9.5

Prediction: Over

Ole Miss Rebels

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

2023 record: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)

Projected record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

Fan Duel Win Total: 9.5

Prediction: Over

Alabama Crimson Tide

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 12-2 (8-0 SEC)

Projected record: 9-3 (5-3)

Fan Duel Win Total: 9.5

Prediction: Even

Texas Longhorns

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) sends a pass to a team mate in the third quarter of the Big 12 Conference Championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Texas won the game 49-21 to become 2023 Big 12 Conference Champions.

2023 record: 12-2 (8-1 Big 12)

Projected record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

Fan Duel Win Total: 10.5

Prediction: Over

Georgia Bulldogs

News Joshua L Jones

2023 record: 13-1 (8-0 SEC)

Projected record: 12-0 (8-0 SEC)

Fan Duel Win Total: 10.5

Prediction: Over

