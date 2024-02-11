Win projections for every SEC team in 2024
College football realignment has reached the forefront for nearly every major conference heading into the 2024 season, especially in the SEC. Texas and Oklahoma will officially leave the Big 12 to join what is still considered the toughest conference in college football.
While the Texas Longhorns were just a play away from facing the Michigan Wolverines in the National Championship game, it just wasn’t meant to be, and entering their first season in the SEC, the road only gets tougher compared to some of the softer defenses the Longhorns have faced during their time in the Big 12.
Recruiting-wise, NIL plus the evergrowing transfer portal are just a few headaches every SEC head coach will continue to deal with until regulations are eventually imposed. Still, hey, I can’t say it isn’t entertaining.
For Texas A&M, new head coach Mike Elko has already proven his recruiting chops after signing the Aggies’ three remaining targets, including 2024 5-star athlete Terry Bussey. Combined with 22 incoming transfers, Texas A&M’s chances of earning their first nine, or possibly ten-win season in 2024 is more realistic than some may think.
This week, Fan Duel released its win total projections for every SEC team, which will likely lead to a plethora of “hot takes” for certain programs that will likely perform much better or worse than said projections come Fall.
With that, here is every projected win total for all 16 SEC teams, according to Fan Duel.
Vanderbilt Commodores
2023 record: 2-10 (0-8 SEC)
Projected record: 3-9 (0-8 SEC)
Fan Duel Win Total: 2.5
Projected: Over
Mississippi State Bulldogs
2023 record: 5-7 (1-7 SEC)
Projected record: 5-7 (1-7 SEC)
Fan Duel Win Total: 4.5
Projected: Over
Arkansas Razorbacks
2023 record: 4-8 (1-7 SEC)
Projected record: 4-8 (1-7 SEC)
Fan Duel Win Total: 5.5
Prediction: Under
Florida Gators
2023 record: 5-7 (3-5 SEC)
Projected record: 6-6 (3-5 SEC)
Fan Duel Win Total: 5.5
Prediction: 5.5
Kentucky Wildcats
2023 record: 7-6 (3-5 SEC)
Projected record: 7-5 (3-5 SEC)
Fan Duel Win Total: 6.5
Prediction: Over
South Carolina
2023 record: 5-7 (3-5 SEC)
Projected record: 6-6 (2-6 SEC)
Fan Duel Win Total: 5.5
Prediction: Over
Auburn Tigers
2023 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)
Projected record: 7-5 (3-5 SEC)
Fan Duel Win Total: 7.5
Prediction: Even
Oklahoma Sooners
2023 record: 10-3 (7-2 Big 12)
Projected record: 7-5 (3-5 SEC)
Fan Duel Win Total: 7.5
Prediction: Even
Tennessee Volunteers
2023 record: 9-4 (4-4 SEC)
Projected record: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)
Fan Duel Win Total: 8.5
Prediction: Over
Texas A&M Aggies
2023 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)
Projected record: 9-3 (5-3 SEC)
Fan Duel Win Total: 8.5
Prediction: Over
LSU Tigers
2023 record: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)
Projected record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)
Fan Duel Win Total: 9.5
Prediction: Under
Missouri Tigers
2023 record: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)
Projected record: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)
Fan Duel Win Total: 9.5
Prediction: Over
Ole Miss Rebels
2023 record: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)
Projected record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)
Fan Duel Win Total: 9.5
Prediction: Over
Alabama Crimson Tide
2023 record: 12-2 (8-0 SEC)
Projected record: 9-3 (5-3)
Fan Duel Win Total: 9.5
Prediction: Even
Texas Longhorns
2023 record: 12-2 (8-1 Big 12)
Projected record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)
Fan Duel Win Total: 10.5
Prediction: Over
Georgia Bulldogs
2023 record: 13-1 (8-0 SEC)
Projected record: 12-0 (8-0 SEC)
Fan Duel Win Total: 10.5
Prediction: Over
