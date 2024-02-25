New win projections for every SEC team ahead of the 2024 seasons

It may be February, but college football rosters are beginning to take shape ahead of spring practices next month. In the SEC, everything feels more significant ahead of the first season of the expanded 12-team playoff structure.

While Nick Saban’s retirement from Alabama is certainly the talking point of the offseason, new Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is looking to clean up the mess that Jimbo Fisher left after winning just 12 games the Aggies’ last two seasons despite elite recruiting year after year.

With Texas and Oklahoma set to enter the SEC in July, so comes the elimination of the East and West divisions, as the Georgia Bulldogs will now have plenty of competition to finish in the top spot, including the loaded Missouri Tigers, who are coming off a Cotton Bowl victory over Ohio State.

On paper, this looks like. It’s a two-horse race between Georgia and Texas, but don’t count out the Ole Miss Rebels to spoil things late.

After making my own predictions earlier this month, ESPN’s Jake Wimberly released his own. Here are those rankings for your viewing pleasure.

Florida Gators

2023 record: 5-7 (3-5 SEC)

Wimberly’s prediction: 2-10

Florida’s SEC schedule is brutal, and head coach Billy Napier’s hot seat might be in flames if a surprise season isn’t in store.

Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt QB Ken Seaks (8) smiles during a play at the game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

2023 record: 2-10 (0-8 SEC)

Wimberly’s prediction: 3-9

Every five years or so, Vanderbilt wins at least six games due to an easy early schedule and a couple of upsets in SEC play. That will not be the case in 2024.

Arkansas Razorbacks

2023 record: 4-8 (1-7 SEC)

Wimberly’s prediction: 3-9

Longtime quarterback KJ Jefferson is off to UCF, and former Boise State signal caller Taylen Green is poised to take his spot. Outside of hiring former longtime Razorbacks head coach Bobby Petrino as the new OC, expect this team to struggle in 2024.

South Carolina Gamecocks

2023 record: 5-7 (3-5 SEC)

Wimberly’s prediction: 4-8

Head coach Shane Beamer is here to stay but with veteran QB Spencer Rattler’s departure, next season could be a struggle due to multiple positional transitions.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

2023 record: 5-7 (1-7 SEC)

Wimberly’s prediction: 6-6

New head coach Jeff Lebby certainly brings a dose of offensive firepower to the playbook, but will he have the players to execute his vision?

Kentucky Wildcats

2023 record: 7-6 (3-5 SEC)

Wimberly’s prediction: 6-6

Now, this is a surprising record prediction after former Texas A&M head coach Mark Stoops (for one whole hour) acquired several future starters through the transfer portal, including quarterback Brock Vadagriff.

Missouri Tigers

2023 record: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)

Wimberly’s prediction: 8-4

The Missouri Tigers are loaded at nearly every position, and the quarterback-wide receiver connection of Brady Cook and Luther Burden III could be downright lethal next season. However, Wimberly feels that there could be some bumps along the way, including a midseason road trip to College Station.

Alabama Crimson Tide

2023 record: 12-2 (8-0 SEC)

Wimberly’s prediction: 8-4

New head coach Kalen DeBoer has ginormous shoes to fill after Nick Saban’s retirement. While I predicted a 9-3 finish, Wimberly is obviously taking the extremely realistic route due to the roster attrition that could hinder an average finish by Alabama standards.

LSU Tigers

2023 record: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)

Wimberly’s prediction: 9-3

No matter how goofy he is, Brian Kelly is still a coach, and despite losing quarterback Jayden Daniels to the NFL Draft, I agree with Wimberly that a 9, or possibly 10-win season is in reach.

Oklahoma Sooners

2023 record: 10-3 (7-2 Big 12)

Wimberly’s record: 9-3

The Sooners, barring any setbacks regarding former 5-star quarterback Jackson Arnold, should be explosive on offense and improved on defense under third-year head coach Brent Venables.

2023 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)

Wimberly’s prediction: 9-3

Now, this one’s surprising! A nine-win Auburn team in Hugh Freeze’s second season is only possible if the offense quickly improves, and while who will start at quarterback remains a big question, they won’t be lacking weapons in the passing game.

Texas A&M Aggies

2023 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)

Wimberly’s prediction: 9-3

Wimberly and I are on the same page with this one, mainly due to new head coach Mike Elko’s tremendous job acquiring talent through the transfer portal. At the same time, quarterback Conner Weigman is set to make his comeback after missing the Aggie’s final eight games due to injury last season. Plus, the schedule is very manageable on paper.

Tennessee Volunteers

2023 record: 9-4 (4-4 SEC)

Wimberly’s prediction: 10-2

Some fans disagreed with my prediction that the Volunteers would win ten games next season, but I’m not the only one! Incoming sophomore QB Nico Iamaleava is an absolute stud, and if he catches fire early, this team will be a tough out.

Ole Miss Rebels

2023 record: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)

Wimberly’s prediction: 11-1

This one I can get behind, as the Rebels are stacked after once again owning the transfer portal (or at least tied with A&M), and quarterback Jaxson Dart is back for a final go-around to help head coach Lane Kiffin earn his first trip to the playoffs.

Georgia Bulldogs

2023 record: 13-1 (8-0 SEC)

Wimberly’s prediction: 11-1

This is pretty simple: Georgia is poised to go undefeated until facing the Texas Longhorns, who are poised to go undefeated. 11-1, and another playoff appearance.

Texas Longhorns

2023 record: 12-2 (8-1 Big 12)

Wimberly’s prediction: 12-0

Steve Sarkisian has more than proven his worth in Austin, taking the Longhorns to the College Football Playoffs in year three. With a loaded roster led by big-armed quarterback Quinn Ewers, the Longhorns are in clear contention for a National Title. However, after receiving a big-time contract, the pressure is on to win now.

