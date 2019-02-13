After win in Philly, Marcus Morris treats Celtics to cheesesteaks originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

A few days after calling out his Celtics teammates following one of the team's most embarrassing losses of the season, Marcus Morris treated his teammates to cheesesteaks after getting back on track with a hard-fought 112-109 win over the 76ers in his native Philadelphia:

Marcus Morris has done this a couple times in Philly for the guys now. https://t.co/spxOQMTTrh — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) February 13, 2019

Welp, almost everyone . . .

Not everyone! Marcus Smart didn't put in an order. Joked he was going to steal someone else's haha. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 13, 2019

Asked by NBC Sports Boston's A. Sherrod Blakely if Tuesday's win was a little more fun, alluding to his postgame comments Saturday, Morris was giddy.

"Did it look like fun?" he asked. "No, this was fun fun. This was one of the better games, and not just because we won. It was the intensity everybody played with."

The cheesesteak treat has become an often-held tradition for Marcus and his twin brother Markieff, proud sons of North Philly, when they're in the City of Brotherly Love. And, contrary to popular dogma, Morris doesn't go for the world-renowned Pat's or Geno's, instead opting for Max's in North Philly.

"The best in the city," Markieff told the Philadelphia Inquirer in 2014.

