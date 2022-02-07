After win over Tennessee, where do No. 8 UConn women go from here?

It’s been months since the optimism and energy surrounding the UConn women’s basketball team has reached these heights. The Huskies are coming off Sunday’s 75-56 win over then-No. 7 Tennessee, their final nonconference test before the NCAA Tournament, with a healthy, dominant Azzi Fudd in tow and Paige Bueckers waiting in the wings to make her return. Demolishing the Lady Vols as it did — UConn led by as many as 26 — provided a shot of confidence for a team that’s been throttled by injuries, inconsistencies and more nonconference losses than usual this season, and could help its résumé come March. Depending on which metrics you look at, UConn’s best win prior to Sunday’s was Dec. 5 against current No. 18 Notre Dame.

The Huskies will learn just how much of a résumé-boosting win it was Thursday when the NCAA Division I women’s basketball committee releases its second top 16 reveal. If nothing else, UConn is likely less concerned about seeding and is hoping the win is good enough to get it out of the Spokane Regional and into Bridgeport.

Regardless of what the committee says, where do the No. 8 UConn women go from here as they close out the regular season? Here are a few things that come to mind:

Stay healthy

The Huskies can’t seem to catch a break, as six of their nine regular rotation players (plus Geno Auriemma) have missed at least one game this season with illness or injury. After getting back Dorka Juhász from a foot injury that kept her out two games, Caroline Ducharme was the latest Husky forced to watch from the sideline Sunday after taking a couple of hits to the head in previous games. Auriemma didn’t seem overly concerned that Ducharme would miss significant time. Still, Evina Westbrook, Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Aaliyah Edwards are the only players to appear in all 19 games this season.

It may seem obvious, but it’s worth saying: For the Huskies to reach their ceiling, they need to stay healthy. It’s not just about having enough bodies and key contributors on the floor, but every opportunity those eight (theoretically soon to be nine with Bueckers) have to play together, the more they can mesh and better understand each others’ roles.

Realistically, Fudd more than the rest needs the reps with the rest of the team and vice versa. She’s played in just eight games all season, and she wasn’t fully healthy in the first half of them. Sunday’s career-best 25-point outing may have been the push she needed to embrace her role as a (or even the) go-to scorer on this team.

Reduce bouts of inconsistency

Over the course of the season, the Huskies have improved at finding a burst of energy after slow starts, turning things around if there’s a lull mid-game and fighting through adversity to still make winning plays when the game’s on the line. With only Big East play from here on out, the next step is to reduce the frequency and length of those bouts of inconsistency. Specifically, UConn needs to execute on offense and limit turnovers; defend tenaciously; and, ideally, continue to get a good inside-out game going.

As great as the Huskies looked Sunday, they seemed to lose some focus in the final 13 minutes, allowing their 26-point lead to be cut in half midway through the fourth. With less than two minutes to play, Edwards got the ball knocked out of her hands by a Tennessee defender, and Auriemma was so displeased at the lackadaisical play he started pounding the scorers’ table. They also laid an egg in the first quarter at Creighton before their defense turned things around.

“When we’re healthy and we’re on, we’re basically unstoppable,” Fudd said Saturday. “Coach says it all the time: The only people that can stop us are ourselves because when we’ve got it, we’ve got it.”

Auriemma said earlier this year the only thing consistent with his team is inconsistency. Can they change that with March just around the corner?

What does re-inserting Paige look like?

While Auriemma told reporters that Bueckers is “right on schedule” as she recovers from a tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear, it’s unclear what that means in terms of her return to game play. Monday was the eight-week mark from her December surgery.

Still, Auriemma appears to already be envisioning what reinserting Bueckers into the lineup may look like. When she returns, she’ll not be expected to do as much heavy-lifting as she did in November and early December. The people around her are better, everyone’s roles more defined.

“Paige is the kind of kid that, if we do get her back sooner rather than later, she doesn’t care if she takes any shots,” Auriemma said Sunday. “So that’s one more distributor, one more smart decision-maker, one more good defender. ... Then you can kind of play it by ear every game: Somebody’s got it going, let’s go with them. Like Azzi today. Another day, it might be somebody else. ... You’d love to have a couple of those guys and not just one.”

Who could those players be? Bueckers, Fudd, Ducharme. Don’t forget Christyn Williams and Westbrook. And if they have an advantage inside, there’s also some mix of Nelson-Ododa, Juhász and Edwards.

After being rather one-dimensional parts of the season, the Huskies finally have depth, and Bueckers is not just able to add to it, but is best equipped to help them exploit it.

Can they peak at the right time?

Auriemma has long used the beginning of February as a benchmark for when the Huskies should start really looking like an NCAA Tournament team and playing their best basketball. Last year the team started peaking heading into the postseason and aside from defeating then-No. 1 South Carolina, it beat all but one Big East team by at least 21 points and won each conference tournament game by at least 34.

This year, after a “lousy” effort in Auriemma’s eyes against Providence on Jan. 30, UConn rebounded with a pair of wins to start February over a strong Creighton team and a tough Tennessee squad, indicating UConn is heading in the right direction.

Despite so many injuries and disruption, will UConn be able to play to its ceiling when the season’s on the line? How the Huskies close out their remaining eight regular season games, half of which are against the conference’s better teams, will inform whether or how quickly they can get there.

Alexa Philippou can be reached at aphilippou@courant.com.