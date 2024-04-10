Win over Slovakia 'good platform to kick on' - Cuthbert

Erin Cuthbert says a much-needed Euro 2025 qualifying victory over Slovakia gives Scotland "a good stepping stone to kick on".

Pedro Martinez Losa's side were without a win in eight competitive games, but Chelsea midfielder Cuthbert provided for Sophie Howard to head in a crucial winner at Hampden to ease growing pressure.

Scotland now have four points from two qualifiers and sit second in their group.

"There's been a lot going against us at the minute," Cuthbert said. "We're missing a couple of players, but the players we have here got the job done.

"Four points after two games is not bad going and it gives us a good stepping stone to kick on now.

"It's never ideal when there's a lot going against you, a lot of negative talk in the media, but it's up to us to turn it around and get the results."

On her international captain Rachel Corsie reaching 150 caps, Cuthbert added: "That's something to be celebrated, 150 is just unbelievable."