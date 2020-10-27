Win over Seahawks propels Cardinals almost into top 10 of new power rankings

The Arizona Cardinals picked up a key win Sunday night, defeating the Seattle Seahawks 37-34 in overtime. It dealt the Seahawks their first loss of the season. It was the Cardinals’ third straight win.

The victory moved them up in the latest power rankings from Touchdown Wire’s Mark Schofield.

They moved up from No. 15 to No. 11 with the win.

It finally happened. When the Arizona Cardinals made Isaiah Simmons their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, many analysts believed the selection signaled a continued trend towards positionless defense on that side of the line of scrimmage. Simmons was used everywhere by the Clemson Tigers in 2019, and his versatility and athleticism made him an asset in Brent Venables’ fascinating 3-1-7 defensive scheme. Simmons aligned almost everywhere, from the slot to the edge to deep safety and even at cornerback. However, life in the NFL has a way of humbling even the greatest athletes. Simmons was struggling to see the field, being utilized mostly as a part of Arizona’s 0-6-5 sub packages that Vance Joseph was employing on third-down situations. But on Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks, Simmons flashed that athletic ability in a single moment, one that changed the course of a big game between NFC West rivals. With the Seahawks facing a 3rd and 14 late in overtime near midfield, Joseph showed Russell Wilson a pressure package with every defender in the box in a two-point stance, crowing the line of scrimmage and showing blitz. It was a look that the Cardinals had used earlier in overtime – with that 0-6-5 sub package on the field – for a sack. Only this time, they dropped and played coverage, including the rookie defender: Simmons runs the middle of the field hear, using his length to get into a throwing lane as Wilson tries to throw the “bender” working from right to left against what he thought was a man pressure defense. The turnover set the Cardinals up for the eventual game-winning field goal. This was a huge win for Arizona, inching them ever closer to Seattle in the NFC West standings, a division which is shaping up for an incredible title race in the second half of the season. And for their rookie defender, it was perhaps a sign of better days to come.

The Cardinals now enter their bye week with a chance to rest and then will face the Dolphins and Bills in two consecutive home games.

They did lose running back Kenyan Drake for several weeks to an ankle injury but should be getting some players back.

The win proved they can very well be in the mix for the division and certainly for the playoffs. It is going to be a wild ride in the second half of the season.

As for the rest of the NFC West, the Seahawks are ranked fourth, the Los Angeles Rams are ninth and the San Francisco 49ers are 15th.

