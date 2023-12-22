Win over Oklahoma moves UNC into NET top 30

North Carolina’s tough non-conference schedule for the 2023-24 season is coming to an end as they have a little bit of a vacation between now and the December 29th game against Charleston Southern.

Getting that win over Oklahoma moved North Carolina to 8-3 overall and also gave them another Quad 1 win. UNC now has a win over Tennessee at home and Oklahoma on a natural court with a 2-3 record in Quad 1 games, losing to Villanova, UConn, and Kentucky.

With the win, North Carolina climbed up from No. 37 to No. 29 in the NET rankings after that win on Thursday morning. While it’s not a big jump, it’s still a good jump for the Tar Heels at this point in the season.

The last team left on UNC’s non-conference schedule is Charleston Southern, so the next opportunities for Quad 1 wins will come in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

