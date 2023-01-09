With win over Lions, Packers would play 49ers in NFC Wild Card Round

The field in the NFC is nearly set, and now the Green Bay Packers know which team would be up next if Matt LaFleur’s club can beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

With a victory in the regular season finale, the Packers would clinch the No. 7 seed and a trip to San Francisco to play the second-seeded 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants on Sunday, clinching the No. 1 seed and the conference’s only first-round bye.

The 49ers beat the Arizona Cardinals to extend the winning streak to 10 games and finish 13-4, giving Kyle Shanahan’s team the chance to face the lowest remaining seed in the opening round.

The Minnesota Vikings, as the third seed and NFC North champion, will host the sixth-seeded New York Giants.

The NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the 4-5 matchup.

The 49ers have knocked the Packers out of the playoffs twice in the last three years, including during last year’s NFC Divisional Round.

List

Packers vs. Lions: Live updates, scoring plays, highlights

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire