Win over Duke helps UNC basketball stay pat at No. 3 in Coaches Poll
The North Carolina Tar Heels saw their unbeaten record in Atlantic Coast Conference play take a hit early last week with an upset loss on the road at Georgia Tech. But they didn’t let it get to them with a quick turnaround against Duke.
UNC took down their rival on Saturday night, getting a much-needed win to improve to 18-4 overall and 10-1 in ACC play. The win also helped them hold their spot at No. 3 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for the week.
The Tar Heels checked in at No. 3 behind No. 1 UConn and No. 2 Purdue. To round out the top 5, Kansas moved up to No. 4 while Houston fell to No. 5 in the poll.
With the loss, Duke fell to No. 10 and Virginia did receive votes as the rest of the ACC was shut out.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
UConn
20-2
793 (25)
–
2
Purdue
21-2
775 (7)
–
3
18-4
710
–
4
Kansas
18-4
683
+5
5
Houston
19-3
662
-1
6
16-5
647
-1
7
Marquette
17-5
573
+3
8
Arizona
17-5
525
+4
9
16-6
505
-3
10
16-5
469
-3
11
18-4
450
+5
12
Illinois
17-5
430
+2
13
Baylor
16-5
394
+5
14
Iowa State
16-5
387
-3
15
15-6
297
-7
16
16-6
285
+6
17
Dayton
18-3
265
+2
18
Creighton
16-6
261
-5
19
BYU
16-5
234
+2
20
South Carolina
19-3
221
+8
21
Utah State
19-3
167
-4
22
Florida Atlantic
18-4
161
+1
23
Texas Tech
16-5
133
-8
24
San Diego State
17-5
68
+2
25
New Mexico
18-4
60
-5
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Oklahoma; No. 25 TCU
Others Receiving Votes
Saint Mary’s 57; Indiana State 45; TCU 36; Colorado State 32; Virginia 17; Oklahoma 12; Grand Canyon 12; Northwestern 8; Boise State 7; Gonzaga 6; Texas 5; Michigan State 4; Ole Miss 2; App State 2