Win over Duke helps UNC basketball stay pat at No. 3 in Coaches Poll

The North Carolina Tar Heels saw their unbeaten record in Atlantic Coast Conference play take a hit early last week with an upset loss on the road at Georgia Tech. But they didn’t let it get to them with a quick turnaround against Duke.

UNC took down their rival on Saturday night, getting a much-needed win to improve to 18-4 overall and 10-1 in ACC play. The win also helped them hold their spot at No. 3 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for the week.

The Tar Heels checked in at No. 3 behind No. 1 UConn and No. 2 Purdue. To round out the top 5, Kansas moved up to No. 4 while Houston fell to No. 5 in the poll.

With the loss, Duke fell to No. 10 and Virginia did receive votes as the rest of the ACC was shut out.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 UConn 20-2 793 (25) – 2 Purdue 21-2 775 (7) – 3 North Carolina 18-4 710 – 4 Kansas 18-4 683 +5 5 Houston 19-3 662 -1 6 Tennessee 16-5 647 -1 7 Marquette 17-5 573 +3 8 Arizona 17-5 525 +4 9 Wisconsin 16-6 505 -3 10 Duke 16-5 469 -3 11 Auburn 18-4 450 +5 12 Illinois 17-5 430 +2 13 Baylor 16-5 394 +5 14 Iowa State 16-5 387 -3 15 Kentucky 15-6 297 -7 16 Alabama 16-6 285 +6 17 Dayton 18-3 265 +2 18 Creighton 16-6 261 -5 19 BYU 16-5 234 +2 20 South Carolina 19-3 221 +8 21 Utah State 19-3 167 -4 22 Florida Atlantic 18-4 161 +1 23 Texas Tech 16-5 133 -8 24 San Diego State 17-5 68 +2 25 New Mexico 18-4 60 -5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Oklahoma; No. 25 TCU

Others Receiving Votes

Saint Mary’s 57; Indiana State 45; TCU 36; Colorado State 32; Virginia 17; Oklahoma 12; Grand Canyon 12; Northwestern 8; Boise State 7; Gonzaga 6; Texas 5; Michigan State 4; Ole Miss 2; App State 2

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire