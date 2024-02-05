Advertisement

Win over Duke helps UNC basketball stay pat at No. 3 in Coaches Poll

Zack Pearson
·2 min read

The North Carolina Tar Heels saw their unbeaten record in Atlantic Coast Conference play take a hit early last week with an upset loss on the road at Georgia Tech. But they didn’t let it get to them with a quick turnaround against Duke.

UNC took down their rival on Saturday night, getting a much-needed win to improve to 18-4 overall and 10-1 in ACC play. The win also helped them hold their spot at No. 3 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for the week.

The Tar Heels checked in at No. 3 behind No. 1 UConn and No. 2 Purdue. To round out the top 5, Kansas moved up to No. 4 while Houston fell to No. 5 in the poll.

With the loss, Duke fell to No. 10 and Virginia did receive votes as the rest of the ACC was shut out.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

UConn

20-2

793 (25)

2

Purdue

21-2

775 (7)

3

North Carolina

18-4

710

4

Kansas

18-4

683

+5

5

Houston

19-3

662

-1

6

Tennessee

16-5

647

-1

7

Marquette

17-5

573

+3

8

Arizona

17-5

525

+4

9

Wisconsin

16-6

505

-3

10

Duke

16-5

469

-3

11

Auburn

18-4

450

+5

12

Illinois

17-5

430

+2

13

Baylor

16-5

394

+5

14

Iowa State

16-5

387

-3

15

Kentucky

15-6

297

-7

16

Alabama

16-6

285

+6

17

Dayton

18-3

265

+2

18

Creighton

16-6

261

-5

19

BYU

16-5

234

+2

20

South Carolina

19-3

221

+8

21

Utah State

19-3

167

-4

22

Florida Atlantic

18-4

161

+1

23

Texas Tech

16-5

133

-8

24

San Diego State

17-5

68

+2

25

New Mexico

18-4

60

-5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Oklahoma; No. 25 TCU

Others Receiving Votes

Saint Mary’s 57; Indiana State 45; TCU 36; Colorado State 32; Virginia 17; Oklahoma 12; Grand Canyon 12; Northwestern 8; Boise State 7; Gonzaga 6; Texas 5; Michigan State 4; Ole Miss 2; App State 2

