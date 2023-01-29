Win over Bengals would give Chiefs HC Andy Reid second-most postseason wins in NFL history

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid is set to make history if he can lift his team over the Cincinnati Bengals this evening. He’s already one of the winningest coaches in NFL history and the postseason is no different.

After defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC divisional round, Reid tied legendary Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry for second place on the NFL’s all-time leaderboard for playoff wins. With one more win, Reid would take sole ownership of second place in NFL postseason victories behind only New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick (31).

Reid is unlikely to be invested in this accomplishment at this juncture, as he is more likely focused on making a run at the Super Bowl. That said, the fact that he is in a position to surpass Landry in any category highlights the excellent track record that he has put together as a head coach in the NFL. He collected his 10th playoff win with the Chiefs in Kansas City last week and became the first head coach to get to double-digit playoff wins with two separate franchises.

Matched up against a bitter adversary that knocked him out of the postseason last year, Reid is sure to bring his best game plan of the season into the AFC Championship Game. A win would notch another impressive achievement to add to his already-lengthy resume of success.

