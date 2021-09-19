Win over Auburn saw Sean Clifford and Jahan Dotson move up the Penn State record books

The 2021 season is shaping up to be a much better one for Penn State than it was a year ago. A season of redemption is playing out nicely after the first three weeks of the season, with a 28-20 victory over Auburn in front of a whiteout crowd the latest achievement in a 3-0 start to the season. And two of Penn State’s top offensive players continue to leave their mark in the process.

Sean Clifford entered the game as the 10th all-time leading passer in Penn State history, but solid showing against the Tigers saw Clifford make a serious move up the school’s all-time passing leaderboard. Clifford added 280 passing yards to his career total, bringing him to 5,489 career passing yards. That moved Clifford up three spots to No. 7 in Penn State history.

Clifford moved ahead of Anthony Morelli (5,275 yards), Kerry Collins (5,304 yards), and Chuck Fusina (5,382 yards). Clifford is now just 253 yards behind the next quarterback on Penn State’s all-time list, with that being Daryll Clark. Clark was the last Penn State quarterback to beat a team from the SEC before last night’s game.

Clifford actually broke a tie with Clark for fourth place on the school’s all-time passing touchdown list. With two touchdowns thrown in the Week 3 over Auburn, Clifford moved two touchdowns ahead of Clark’s career total of 43. Clifford is now up to 45 career touchdown passes, putting him just five touchdowns away from second place on the Penn State all-time list. Christian Hackenberg is currently second on the Penn State career touchdown passing list with 48 career touchdown passes. Unless Clifford averages 3.7 touchdowns per game for the rest of the regular season, he won’t come close to sniffing Trace McSorley’s school record of 77 touchdown passes.

Story continues

NEXT: Clifford’s No. 1 target also moving up Penn State’s record books

It isn’t just Clifford who is working on rewriting the Penn State record books this season. His top wide receiver, Jahan Dotson, is also busy maneuvering his way up the all-time school leaderboards among receivers. He made some more progress on that Saturday night against Auburn,

With 78 receiving yards against Auburn, Dotson moved up to No. 14 on Penn State’s all-time receiving list with 1,820 career receiving yards, moving one spot up and in front of Derrick Williams (1,743 yards). Dotson is now 168 yards away from breaking into the top 10 on Penn State’s all-time receiving list.

Dotson also moved up on Penn State’s all-time receiving touchdown list with one touchdown against the Tigers. Dotson now has 16 career touchdown receptions, which ties him for No. 8 on the all-time list with O.J. McDuffie and Pat Freiermuth. One more touchdown catch will move Dotson into a tie for No. 7 on the list with Allen Robinson.

[vertical-gallery id=7078]

Stream college football games from the SEC, Big 12, The American, and more on ESPN+

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.