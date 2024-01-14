Win over Arkansas gives Florida slight boost in KenPom rankings

Florida basketball started both the calendar year and the Southeastern Conference schedule with a pair of losses — a close game against Kentucky and a blowout against Ole Miss — but finally got on track Saturday afternoon with a 90-68 win over the visiting Arkansas Razorbacks.

As a result of the win, the Pomeroy College Basketball Ratings saw the Gators rise three spots from our previous update to No. 41 overall. That nestles the Orange and Blue between the No. 40 Utah State Aggies and No. 42 Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Pomeroy rankings use adjusted efficiency margin — the difference between adjusted offensive efficiency and adjusted defensive efficiency — to rank all teams.

Golden’s gang has a margin of plus-16.08 (up 1.17 points) which means the team is expected to score 16.08 more points than the average opponent. They rank 24th in adjusted offensive efficiency (115.9) but 80th in adjusted defensive efficiency (99.8)

KenPom also has Florida’s overall strength of schedule rated at plus-3.74, which is 68th in the nation; its non-conference schedule rating received a score of plus-0.104 which puts the Gators at No. 143.

Next up, the Gators return to the road to take on the Tennessee Volunteers inside Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

