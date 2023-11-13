With a win over Arizona State and some help, Oregon can clinch Pac-12 Title Game spot this weekend

With just two games remaining on the regular season schedule, the Oregon Ducks are now in a position going forward where they can clinch their spot in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship Game on December 1st. All it takes is a win over the Arizona State Sun Devils this weekend, and a little bit of help from the Utah Utes and Washington Huskies.

Assuming that Oregon beats Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils this weekend, then Oregon’s automatic spot in the conference title game rests on Washington’s ability to beat the Oregon State Beavers, plus a Utah win over the Arizona Wildcats.

This would give Oregon a 7-1 conference record, with one game remaining against the Beavers. At worst, the Ducks could finish with a 7-2 conference record, but should both Oregon State and Arizona lose this week, they would have three conference losses a piece, guaranteeing Oreogn’s spot in Las Vegas.

At the moment, Washington is favored by 2 points on the road in Corvallis next weekend, while Arizona is a 1-point favorite, according to BetMGM.

Obviously, there is no guarantee that either thing will happen, and the Ducks could be faced with a must-win game in Week 13 vs. Oregon State in order to get to the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Regardless, the Ducks know that nothing is guaranteed unless they can take care of business against the Sun Devils on Saturday. The rest will handle itself.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire