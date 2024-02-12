What the win over Alabama, loss to Florida did to Auburn basketball's ranking in AP Poll

AUBURN — Auburn basketball split its two games last week, picking up a dominant 18-point win over Alabama on Wednesday but falling by 16 points at Florida on Saturday. The Tigers haven't won in Gainesville since 1996, losing their last 15 attempts at the O'Connell Center.

The loss to the Gators doesn't end the season for Auburn, though. The Tigers are still in the thick of the SEC race, one game back in the conference standings behind Alabama and South Carolina. Tennessee is at No. 4 after the Vols fell at Texas A&M.

Here's where AU is slotted in the latest AP Top 25 Poll and USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll:

Where is Auburn basketball ranked in the latest AP Poll?

The Tigers were placed at No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll that dropped Monday afternoon. The only SEC teams ranked above them are Tennessee (8) and South Carolina (11).

Results from the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll

Auburn is also down a spot in the coaches poll, going from No. 11 to No. 12.

