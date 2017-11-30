A win over the 49ers wouldn't mean much in the standings, but as frustration mounts, it'd be important for the Bears

The Bears aren't going anywhere in 2017, but beating San Francisco on Sunday would at least alleviate some of the frustration that's crept into Halas Hall.

Josh Bellamy dismissed his heated argument with Tre McBride - which was within earshot of reporters in the media room at Halas Hall on Monday - as "brotherly love" and "normal," even though McBride was waived from the team within 24 hours of the altercation. Bellamy said he doesn't "feel bad for nothin'" regarding the argument.

These are things that happen when a team is 3-8 and could be on its way to a fourth consecutive season with double-digit losses. This team is frustrated with the way this season has gone, with four consecutive losses crashing the Bears out of fringe playoff contention to the bottom of the NFC North.

"You just gotta hold everybody accountable," Bellamy said. "That's it. Just get everybody on the same page so we can get this thing going."

A win on Sunday won't change the course of the 2017 season for the Bears, but it would alleviate some of that mounting frustration, at least for a week.

The likely return of linebacker Danny Trevathan - who was a full participant in Thursday's practice - could be key for slowing a 49ers offense that, even with quarterback of the future Jimmy Garoppolo making his first start for San Francisco on Sunday, relies on running back Carlos Hyde. In Trevathan's seven games, the Bears have allowed 3.7 yards per carry; in the four games he's missed, opponents have averaged 4.5 yards per carry.

"When you have a veteran linebacker back there, somebody that's done it at the highest levels, played for a Super Bowl, that's been in this league for five years, it's just beneficial," defensive end Akiem Hicks said. "It helps. It keeps everybody else on cue."

That sort of fits the getting-everyone-on-the-same-page thought. A win certainly would help move things in that direction here at Halas Hall. And while it may not count for much in the standings, it can't hurt the development of Mitchell Trubisky to happen in a less-frustrated atmosphere.