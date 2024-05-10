Win for Nice, draw for Brest keeps both clubs in fight for French Champions League spot

PARIS (AP) — Brest missed a chance to cement a Champions League place next season after drawing at home with Reims 1-1 in the French league on Friday.

Brest has already guaranteed European football for the first time in its history, but remained in third place, three points ahead of Lille.

The top three qualify for the Champions League. Fourth-placed Lille has a game in hand.

Marshall Munetsi put Reims ahead when he stooped to head home an inviting cross after 25 minutes. Lilian Brassier equalized for Brest with a header in first half stoppage time.

Fifth-placed Nice is also in the fight for a Champion League place after a goal from Jeremie Boga gave it a 1-0 win over Le Havre.

Nice is four points behind Brest and one behind Lille. Friday’s win was its fifth straight unbeaten match.

The result on France's south coast was a blow to the struggling Le Havre.

A win would have ended its fears of relegation but, instead, it remained only three points above the relegation zone with one game left.

Metz was three points behind in the relegation playoff position but has a game in hand.

