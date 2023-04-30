'We can win the NCAA title': Wojtek Marek after USC's Pac-12 Championship
Wojtek Marek joined Pac-12 Network after helping USC secure its fourth straight Pac-12 Men's Tennis Championship in Ojai, California.
Wojtek Marek joined Pac-12 Network after helping USC secure its fourth straight Pac-12 Men's Tennis Championship in Ojai, California.
A Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship card headlined by Mike Perry was bound to be chaotic, and then Conor McGregor showed up.
The 2021 Georgia defense is regarded as one of the best in college football history.
What a performance from the bantamweight.
NFL teams went heavy on quarterbacks in 2023, especially in the late rounds.
The Colts owner wants to see his QB on the field soon.
The Cowboys grabbed an interesting running back in the sixth round.
Everything you need to know to watch or stream Saturday's UFC Fight Night.
Becky Hammon is focused on the Aces as the WNBA regular season quickly approaches.
Stetson Bennett comes to the Rams after leading Georgia to national championship wins in 2021 and 2022.
D'Andre Swift was expendable for the Lions after they picked Jahmyr Gibbs from Alabama in the first round on Thursday night.
Joel Embiid needs to show more improvement to be back in time for Game 1 against the Celtics.
Here's how to watch the NFL Draft in 2023 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network for free and streaming TV like Fubo, Sling, YouTube, Hulu and more.
Two teams decided to take a kicker in the middle rounds of the NFL draft.
The Eagles love their Georgia Bulldogs.
Our No. 27 overall prospect is still available, as are nearly a quarter of the top 100.
The 49ers needed a kicker and they invested in one.
With Aaron Rodgers gone, the Packers invested in a pass catcher.
The Raiders needed a tight end, and got a good one in the second round.
Will Levis had a rough night in the green room, and he didn't come back for a second.
Looking for Saturday action? These are the two bets to make in ATP tennis.