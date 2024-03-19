Who will win it all in the NCAA Men’s Tournament?
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz, Krysten Peek and NCAA Champion Danny Green break down the 2024 NCAA men’s tournament field and reveal their choices for who will cut down the nets in Phoenix.
Everyone seems to think UConn will win it all this season.
NBA fans can watch some of the best draft prospects in the NCAA tournament, but they might not be able to see the potential No. 1 pick.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
Which teams have a realistic chance to cut down the nets?
Frank Schwab returns to the pod to the join Jason Fitz as the duo react to the biggest news from around the NFL from the Combine and beyond before putting on their detective caps to analyze some rumors that were swirling around the Combine last week and whether they're fact or fiction. Mike Evans returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year contract, and Fitz thinks that, combined with the news that Antoine Winfield Jr. will likely be franchise tagged, a Baker Mayfield contract is likely on the way. Tyron Smith and Christian Wilkins are both reportedly likely to hit free agency, and that prompts a conversation over which free agents are actually worth the money. In other news, Brandon Staley will attempt to revive his career under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, and the NFL might be doing away with the chain gang. Later, Frank and Fitz become good cop and bad cop as they try to determine the validity of the biggest NFL rumors. The duo discuss if Justin Jefferson could be on the trade block, if the New York Giants want to trade up for a quarterback, if the Kansas City Chiefs will trade L'Jarius Sneed, if Drake Maye is sliding, if any team would be willing to trade out of the top three draft picks, Justin Fields' trade value and much more. The duo finish off the show with a new segment called Snake Draft of the Week. This week is movie villains.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Yahoo Sports NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek to talk about how this year’s rookies are doing, get up to date on what’s happening in college basketball, and discuss what is happening with the G League Ignite.
The list of bubble teams includes a recent national champion and a perennial power with a 24-year tournament streak on the line.
Jason Fitz kicks off the show solo to get something off his chest about Russell Wilson's latest comments on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. Fitz discusses Russell's persona and whether or not he has enough left in the tank to back up his ever-lofty goals for his career. Next, Fitz is joined by Sumer Sports VP and football analytics expert Eric Eager to take an analytical perspective on some of the bigger in-game decisions from the 2023 season and the NFL Combine (is the Combine as valuable to NFL teams as it's portrayed to be?) before diving into three NFL franchises on their way up and three on the way down and why the duo believe there's reason for optimism/pessimism.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein to discuss the latest news around the league as the NFL world prepares for the NFL Combine before diving into their favorite landing spots for the top 2024 free agents. Fitz and Jori start off with Justin Fields' comments on a podcast about why he unfollowed the Chicago Bears on social media, and the duo discuss whether his explanation is valid or if he was intentionally sending a message. Next, the two hosts prep for the NFL Combine next week by going back and forth on the news that Athletes First will have its clients abstain from cognitive testing and how NFL evaluators might be putting too much stock in what happens in Indianapolis instead of the years of football experience the prospects have put on tape. Later, Fitz and Jori run down the list of the top available free agents in 2024 and give their ideal landing spots for Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones, L'Jarius Sneed, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Tee Higgins, Brian Burns, Christian Wilkins, Antoine Winfield Jr, Tyron Smith and soon-to-be free agent Russell Wilson.
Obama has two No. 1 seeds in the Final Four on the men's side and three top seeds in the women's Final Four.
Can Houston win the first men's basketball title in school history?
Caitlin Clark headlines our list of the 10 best WNBA prospects to watch during March Madness.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
We know it's March and you may be more stressed about your bracket this week than your fantasy dynasty shares. Heck, who are we kidding, you definitely have someone you're stressed about after the flurry of free agency moves in the past week. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back to dust off the 'Panic Meter' and provide clarity and calm to all your submissions.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to discuss all the latest NFL mayhem, including trades, free agency moves, cap casualties and more. The duo start off with the quarterback carousel in Pennsylvania, as Kenny Pickett is a Philadelphia Eagle and Justin Fields is a Pittsburgh Steeler. Fitz and Frank discuss who won each of the trades, why Kenny Pickett may have just tanked his own career, who will start more games for Pittsburgh and more before diving into the Aaron Donald retirement announcement and where he ranks among defenders all-time. The dynamic duo wrap up the first half of the show with the signings of Tyron Smith and Derrick Henry. It's time to dive into the good, the bad and the ugly from NFL free agency so far, as the duo each pick a team that's done well, a team that's disappointed and a team that's completely blown it. Fitz and Frank debate over the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons and more before finishing off the show with this week's snake draft: the best sports days on the calendar.
The forrmer five-star recruit and freshman starter appears to be returning to Alabama.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don continues his sleeper series identifying draft gems at every position. This time, he highlights some outfielders.
With the massive wave of NFL free agency moves behind us, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shakes out who saw their fantasy value rise or fall for 2024.
The result of FSU and Clemson’s legal claims could impact all of college athletics. Will more schools join in? Where could Clemson and Florida State land?
Clark's record-breaking season has transcended college basketball, but there are several deserving candidates this season.