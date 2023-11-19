‘Go win the Natty;’ Kenny Dillingham wishes former team well after blowout loss to Ducks

Former Oregon offensive coordinator and current Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham still has a ton of love for his past employer.

After the Ducks came into Tempe and routed his Sun Devils 49-13, Dillingham says he wants Oregon to win everything.

“Win the Pac-12, win the Natty,” was his departing message to Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

The sentiment is a nice one, especially since Dillingham’s departure wasn’t exactly filled with roses last season. Many thought his mind was elsewhere for last year’s Civil War as he took to ASU job shortly afterwards that loss to the Beavers.

"Win the PAC-12 win the natty." Lots of love for @KennyDillingham to his former team after the game. pic.twitter.com/TtwulhOzmc — Nick Ursini (@NickUrsini22) November 19, 2023

But Dillingham obviously wants to see his former quarterback Bo Nix and the rest of the Ducks to do as well as humanly possible for the rest of the 2023 season.

Oregon and its fans are completely in agreement with Dillingham in this case.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire