Who will win the NASCAR Cup Series title? Busch? Buesch-er? Harvick? ... Bubba? You tell us!

After a week of trying to predict who would make the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, now begins a week of trying to prognosticate who will win them.

And that’s where we need your help!

Can Joey Logano repeat and win his third title? Can Kyle Busch win his third?

Can Denny Hamlin or Ryan Blaney finally break through? Can Martin Truex Jr. match his 2017 championship? What if Kevin Harvick goes out on top? Certainly Chris Buescher can't stay this hot, can he? How about Bubba Wallace?

It could be any of those eight or the others in the playoff field, but who do you think will win the 2023 Cup Series championship? Tell us, right here:

RYAN PRITT: Daytona Beach has changed; Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s feelings toward it have not

SPEED FREAKS: Who joins Chase Elliott in the disappointment lineup

Kyle Larson took home the Cup Series championship in 2021, but can he do it again? Who will?

Sunday night’s race at Darlington will kickstart the 10-race march to the title. A field of 16 playoff qualifiers will be cut by four every three events until there’s only four left standing to duke it out in Phoenix, highest finisher takes all.

Last week, we asked who would win Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona with 20.2% of you choosing Chase Elliott, who came home fourth. Only two people correctly tabbed Chris Buescher, who went to Victory Lane for the third time in the last five events.

As always, you can vote up to once per hour until the poll closes prior to Sunday’s race. Don’t forget to send comments, questions or thoughts to rpritt@gannett.com or tweet them to @RPritt on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: From Busch to Bubba, Buescher to Blaney, who wins NASCAR crown? Vote!