Who will win MVP, Super Bowl LVII? 'NFL Total Access'
Check out the Cardinals' first injury report of the week.
Lions injury report: 3 players out, 5 more limited in practice as Detroit prepares for Week 1
Joe Flacco will face the Ravens for the first time in his career.
Here's how to watch the matchups on NFL+, the league's new streaming service.
Mahomes had some words of advice for those playing fantasy football this fall.
The 2022 NFL season is about to get underway, but there are still some notable free agents. Here are the top players left on the market.
Tom Brady discussed balancing family and football as well as why he decided to return for a 23rd NFL season on the "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray.
Here's how you can watch the Bills play against the Rams on Thursday night.
Five things to know about Soldier Field and why the Bears want to move out to Arlington Heights.
Running back James Robinson could be on a snap count when Jacksonville opens the season at Washington on Sunday. The third-year pro is working his way back from a torn Achilles tendon in his left leg sustained at the New Yok Jets in December. Coach Doug Pederson made it clear Wednesday that Robinson is good to go against the Commanders.
The Steelers’ first depth chart of the week listed Mason Rudolph as the backup to Mitch Trubisky. He’s not. Coach Mike Tomlin explained it as a “clerical error,” but whatever the reason, Kenny Pickett now is No. 2 on the corrected depth chart. Rudolph remains in Pittsburgh as the No. 3 quarterback and, on Sunday, [more]
Although the new QB1, Trey Lance understands not being named one of the 49ers' captains this year.
Here are picks and analysis for every Week 1 NFL game as the regular season kicks off.
Trey Lance remains one of the biggest mysteries heading into the 2022 NFL season.
Lauren Carpenter looks at five players facing touch matchups on crowded offenses who you should avoid plugging into your starting lineups for Week 1. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)
The Packers could be without one of their key offensive weapons this week. Receiver Allen Lazard is still not practicing after he wasn’t on the field last week. But head coach Matt LaFleur provided a little more information on the situation. “He got stepped on last week, so that’s where we’re at with him,” LaFleur [more]
The Alabama football Million Dollar Band won't be making the trip to Austin for the game vs. Texas. Here's why.
With the start of the 2022 NFL season nearly here, Andy Behrens has a list of players to stash now before they become popular targets on the waiver wire next week.
New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas couldn't stop smiling as he sat on a countertop in the locker room at club headquarters and discussed his impending comeback. Nearby, James Hurst beamed about being the Week 1 starter at left tackle after working his way back from a broken bone in his left foot last month. Thomas and his quarterback now have just a few days of practice left to try to get back in sync for New Orleans' season opener in Atlanta on Sunday.
Here are three bets for Week 1.