Who would win in men's basketball: UE or USI? We asked experts for their takes

EVANSVILLE — A brisk November night is met by optimism and excitement of a renewed rivalry and heightened tensions. Fans and neutrals alike make their way to Ford Center of Screaming Eagles Arena as they hope to see their team win or just for an entertaining night of hoops.

The city, if for nothing else but competition and excitement of sport, is united in division. Some are for the University of Evansville men’s team while others clamor for a University of Southern Indiana win. This is the most anticipated non-conference game on either of the Purple Aces’ or Screaming Eagles’ schedules.

Instead, there is no game. While both coaching staffs have said progress has been made on playing in the future, we instead will get games such as UE vs. University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy and USI vs. East-West College this season. College basketball in general is fun, but a local rivalry provides an extra element. This vision of excitement,, rightly or wrongly, is just a figment of imagination or perhaps a dream.

The two haven’t played since UE beat USI after two overtimes in a 2019 preseason exhibition.

I inserted both of last season’s teams into NCAAGameSim.com, which showed USI winning 78-73 on the first try. With last season’s rosters, the Eagles won four of five simulated matchups, but the website hasn't been updated to include current rosters at the time of writing. WhatIfSports also had last season’s USI winning handily on a neutral floor.

That lack of reality stirred my imagination. Let’s play the movie in our heads. Who would win in a head-to-head matchup this season: UE or USI? I decided to consult a group of experts for their opinions.

My personal thoughts aren’t included because of my position covering both teams.

Onto the predictions...

Chad Lindskog (Courier & Press sports editor): You know, we wouldn’t need to be talking hypotheticals if the two programs would just find some common ground and schedule one another. But here we are. I think each has something to prove this season. The Aces appear to be much better on paper while the Screaming Eagles have a chance to show they can reload and remain competitive in the OVC. Let’s say they were to play next week in one of the season’s first games. I’d expect a bunch of points, plenty of drama… and the Aces to pull out the win. Evansville 81, Southern Indiana 72.

Treasure Washington (Courier & Press): USI’s returning pieces are solid, but one of the main questions is how the new-look starting five will do this season. And UE certainly wants to do better in 2023 after compiling 11 wins over the last two seasons. While I like what David Ragland is doing with the Aces, I feel like the Screaming Eagles would have more of an upper hand. Southern Indiana 79, Evansville 70

Nick Lorensen (Mid-Major Madness): This Evansville squad is much better on paper than it looked last year while Southern Indiana has lost a few pieces. The guards UE has are just so strong and I'd give the Aces the advantage because of the competition they play. I would expect it to be quite high-scoring but close throughout. Give me the student over the teacher. Evansville 87, Southern Indiana 82

Zane Clodfelter (Spencer County Journal-Democrat): USI is better equipped than it was in 2019 and we all witnessed the Eagles beat Southern Illinois and Indiana State last season — two teams the Aces went a combined 0-4 against in the same span. Grew up cheering for the Aces, graduated as an Eagle and I think it would be a battle every game but give the edge to USI this season with the Eagles playing with that same edge as they did against SIU and ISU last year. Southern Indiana 74, Evansville 68

Kyle Sokeland (Courier & Press): I'm not as in tune with every move of either program as some. But most years since I've been in Evansville, I would have chosen USI. If this game was the season opener this winter, I'm leaning UE. The Screaming Eagles have too many unknowns currently and I think Kenny Strawbridge or Cameron Haffner give the Aces the edge. Honestly, just play the game. The city wants it. Evansville 78, Southern Indiana 74

Pat Hickey (former Courier & Press UE/USI reporter): This hypothetical is insane. I got about five minutes into research and gave up. It’s truly not worth it because there are so many new faces on each team. Wait for it, though… That’s part of what would make this game amazing! It would be an early-season showdown between two teams that cannot have a clue what they are, yet. Two programs that are in different stages of maturity. Two coaching staffs that are showing they can recruit a little bit and seem to be building in the right direction. My “prediction” would be an Evansville win. No, not just a win for the Evansville region. But I’d go with the Aces. Evansville 82, Southern Indiana 75

Harry Schroeder (MVC/OVC insider, BustingBrackets.com): This is a great game of two coaches with similar roots and passions matching wits with rebuilding teams. Both teams like the pace to be quick, so it would be a high-scoring affair. It’s all about Kenny Strawbridge Jr. He will be the best player on the court and I think UE’s Ben Humrichous can negate USI’s Yarin Hasson. Screaming Eagle guard Jordan Tillmon would shine, but Aces’ rookie Chuck Bailey III would rock the house with some high-light reel offensive moves. Evansville 87, Southern Indiana 81

Hunter Tickel (Terre Haute Tribune-Star): I'm taking Evansville in a one-possession game over Southern Indiana with a game-winning bucket from last year's third-team MVC selection, Kenny Strawbridge. The fifth-year senior would be the best player on the floor. I think UE wins six of 10 matchups between the River City budding rivals. Eastern Illinois transfer Cameron Haffner, Ohio Valley Freshman of the Year, should elevate the Aces in Year 2 of the Ragland era. Evansville 70, Southern Indiana 69

