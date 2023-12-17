Win meant more to Jake Browning ‘They never should have cut me’

Saturday’s matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals wasn’t just a battle of backup quarterbacks, it was a chance for quarterback Jake Browning to face off against his former team.

The Vikings signed Browning as an undrafted free agent in 2019 with a $100k signing bonus. He was waived during final cuts in 2022 and that motivated him against the Vikings on Saturday.

"I've been cut my fair share of times, but that was probably the shi**iest one." – Jake Browning, on getting cut by the Vikings 2 years ago Jake detailed what happened – and said he screamed into a TV camera after today's win:

"THEY NEVER SHOULD'VE CUT ME!" 🎥… pic.twitter.com/FsvxLWMVIB — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) December 16, 2023

The staff that signed Browning had left the previous offseason but Browning didn’t like the way things were handled on the way out, saying that he was at a hotel waiting to see if he would be added to the practice squad but heard from his agent instead.

Naturally, the win meant just a little bit more to Browning.

“That one felt good,” Browning said after helping the Cincinnati Bengals came from 14 down to defeat the Vikings 27-24 in overtime. “I think after we made the field goal, I screamed at a camera and said, ‘They never should have cut me.’”

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire