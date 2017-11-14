Who Should Win Manager of the Year? Who Will?

Time for my annual rant about the Manager of the Year Award:

Numbers aren’t everything when it comes to postseason awards, but with the Rookie of the Year Award, Cy Young and MVP, you at least have some stats on which to hang your argument. There are basically no numbers that gauge a manager’s effectiveness or performance apart from wins and losses and wins and losses are largely a function of talent on the roster, for which the manager is not responsible. This is not to say managers aren’t important. They obviously are. They make important decisions every day, particularly with respect to the bullpen. They keep the clubhouse running smoothly. They are, essentially, the team’s press agent, meeting reporters every day and putting out fires. That’s all important. It just so happens to be mostly unquantifiable and subject to anecdote and projection.

It’s also subjective as hell. For example:

Very often the award is more about the media thinking a team will be bad or mediocre and it, actually, being pretty good. The media gives a manager an award for that for somehow getting more out of his team than it should’ve. Is it not possible that the media just judged the team poorly?

And don’t get me started about the teams that get bad quickly. Matt Williams won the Manager of the Year Award with he Nationals in 2014. He was run out of town on a rail in 2015. Did he suddenly forget how to manage? Or did he never really know but was blessed with good fortune and better players the year before? Bruce Bochy won three World Series titles in five seasons and last year helmed the worst team in baseball. He certainly did not forget how to manage.

There’s also a bias against giving the same guy the award two years in a row. In fact, only once in the 34-year history of the award, amounting to 68 winners, has there been a repeat winner (Bobby Cox in 2004 and 2005). Dave Roberts won it last year. This year his Dodgers won more games than anyone. Is he somehow less of a manager after winning 104 games? I don’t think so, but even if he does win, I bet he gets fewer votes because someone, somewhere, thinks someone else should get a turn.

All of which is to say that Manager of the Year has always been about narratives and expectations of people on the outside looking in who nonetheless purport to know how the manager performed his job in the most inside baseball kinds of ways. A given voter may have more insight into how a guy they covered for the past six months handles things, but to the extent they know any more than us how the other managers do, it’s mostly hearsay.

They’re still going to give out the award, of course, so let’s try to guess how the voters will guess who the best manager in each league was in 2017:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Because the BBWAA has already announced the top three vote-getters, we know it’s a three-horse race here, with two of the horses — A.J. Hinch of the Astros and Terry Francona of the Indians — being “managers of dominant clubs” candidates and one — Paul Molitor of the Twins — being the “guy who managed a team that greatly exceeded expectations,” which has long been a favorite of Manager of the Year voters.