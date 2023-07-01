Win-loss record projections for every SEC football team in 2023
The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under head coach Josh Heupel.
The Vols will kick off its 2023 season Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff between the Vols and Cavaliers is slated for noon EDT and ABC will televise the season-opening matchup.
Tennessee’s home schedule in 2023 has contests against Austin Peay, UTSA, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.
The Vols’ road schedule features games at Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Missouri.
ESPN’s Football Power Index released win-loss record projections for Southeastern Conference teams ahead of the 2023 season. Win-loss record projections for SEC teams are listed below.
Georgia
Projected W-L record: 11.7-1.2
Chances to make College Football Playoff: 63.1 percent
FPI rank: 3
2022 record: 15-0
Alabama
Projected W-L record: 11.1-1.6
Chances to make College Football Playoff: 62.1 percent
FPI rank: 2
2022 record: 11-2
LSU
Projected W-L record: 9.6-2.6
Chances to make College Football Playoff: 23.7 percent
FPI rank: 4
2022 record: 10-4
Tennessee
Projected W-L record: 8.2-3.9
Chances to make College Football Playoff: 2.5 percent
FPI rank: 12
2022 record: 11-2
Ole Miss
Projected W-L record: 7.6-4.4
Chances to make College Football Playoff: 0.9 percent
FPI rank: 16
2022 record: 8-5
Texas A&M
Projected W-L record: 7.5-4.5
Chances to make College Football Playoff: 0.4 percent
FPI rank: 19
2022 record: 5-7
Kentucky
Projected W-L record: 7.2-4.9
Chances to make College Football Playoff: 0.1 percent
FPI rank: 28
2022 record: 7-6
Arkansas
Projected W-L record: 6.8-5.2
Chances to make College Football Playoff: 0.0 percent
FPI rank: 30
2022 record: 7-6
Florida
Projected W-L record: 6.8-5.2
Chances to make College Football Playoff: 0.2 percent
FPI rank: 18
2022 record: 6-7
Mississippi State
Projected W-L record: 6.3-5.7
Chances to make College Football Playoff: 0.0 percent
FPI rank: 32
2022 record: 9-4
Missouri
Projected W-L record: 6.0-6.0
Chances to make College Football Playoff: 0.0 percent
FPI rank: 40
2022 record: 6-7
Auburn
Projected W-L record: 5.8-6.2
Chances to make College Football Playoff: 0.0 percent
FPI rank: 39
2022 record: 5-7
South Carolina
Projected W-L record: 5.5-6.5
Chances to make College Football Playoff: 0.0 percent
FPI rank: 42
2022 record: 8-5
Vanderbilt
Projected W-L record: 4.0-8.0
Chances to make College Football Playoff: 0.0 percent
FPI rank: 73
2022 record: 5-7
