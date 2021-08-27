Win-loss predictions have Cardinals going 6-11 overall, winless in NFC West

It is the time of year when there are predictions and projections for how NFL teams will do for the upcoming season. After all, the first Sunday of the regular season will be in 16 days from today.

SI.com’s Connor Orr made win-loss predictions for every game of the upcoming season. He somehow had the Arizona Cardinals finishing 6-11 on the season.

The Cardinals do have the longest odds to win the NFC West and Orr has them finishing in last place.

However, the way he has them finishing 6-11 is highly unlikely. He has them losing all six of their NFC West games. That isn’t going to happen.

The fact is the Cardinals, who were 8-8 last season and were one missed Zane Gonzalez field goal in New England from being a playoff team, are better.

They are better at practically every position on the roster.

They are healthier right now, although that can always change.

They play in a very tough NFC West.

However, even in their worst seasons, they have not gone winless in the division. In fact, when they were 3-13 in 2018, they still managed to beat the San Francisco 49ers twice.

A 6-11 season means many things went very wrong.

It means Kyler Murray either got hurt or went backward in his development.

Such a season would likely mean a new coach and perhaps a new general manager.

Could they miss the playoffs? Certainly.

However, a worst-case scenario is probably 8-9 and 2-4 in the NFC West.

As for me, I project a 10-7 season with a playoff berth.

