Win or lose, Indiana will pay Idaho $1.2 million for Saturday's game between the FBS and FCS teams

After last week's disappointing blowout loss to No. 12 Iowa, Indiana will look to rebound on Saturday as heavy favorites at home against Idaho, which has posted just one winning season in the past decade.

The ability to schedule what is projected to be an easy win comes at a significant cost: Indiana will pay the Vandals $1.2 million to visit Memorial Stadium, making this by far the most expensive guaranteed-payment game of the 2021 season between teams from the Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision.

USA TODAY Sports reviewed contracts for 106 of this season's 116 games between the FBS and FCS. Eleven games included payouts of at least $600,000 and six of at least $650,000 but none approach the Vandals' seven-figure paycheck.

Also on Saturday, Michigan State will pay Youngstown State $725,000.

Washington paid Montana $675,000 for last weekend's 13-7 loss, the biggest upset of the young season.

Idaho will make $675,000 to face Oregon State on Sept. 18.

That same weekend, California will pay Sacramento State $675,000.

Miami (Fla.) will pay Central Connecticut State $650,000 on Sept. 25.

Indiana and Idaho inked a two-game contract in 2015 that will pay $1.3 million for a second trip to Bloomington in 2022.

Payouts over $1 million are not uncommon in games between FBS teams from the Power Five and Group of Five. There were six such games in the SEC alone in Week 1, led by Kent State making $1.9 million to play at Texas A&M.

The reason for Idaho's massive payout can be linked to the program's unique decision to transition down from the FBS to the FCS after the 2017 season. The only school to do so in the history of the two divisions, Idaho spent 20 unsuccessful years in the FBS after decades of national contention as members of the Big Sky Conference in the FCS.

The initial agreement between the two schools was signed in June 2015, nearly a year before Idaho announced its intention to drop out of the FBS ranks. There were then two amendments to the contract, the first in February 2017 and the second that December, moving the dates of the games into their currently scheduled slots — this Saturday and Sept. 10, 2022.

Indiana did not attempt to renegotiate the terms of the two-game agreement after Idaho moved down to the FCS, athletics department spokesperson Jeremy Gray told USA TODAY Sports.

There would have been no financial considerations due to Idaho had Indiana decided to cancel the two matchups. But the Vandals would have owed Indiana as much as $2.6 million for opting out of the scheduled meetings.

One of the conditions under which the games could be canceled without financial penalty was if either school "formally dropped NCAA participation in the sport." Idaho remains part of the NCAA by participating on the FCS level.

In contrast, this agreement for next week's game between Oregon State and Idaho was drawn on Sept. 26, 2016, several months after the Vandals' announcement. In addition to paying the Vandals nearly half as much as the trip to Indiana, the agreement with Oregon State includes a payment of $675,000 to the non-defaulting party should one school fail to appear or cancel without mutual consent.

These sorts of payouts are vital for schools such as Idaho, which had $18.2 million in total operating revenue during the 2020 fiscal year, according to an NCAA financial report that USA TODAY Sports compiled in partnership with Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Combined, the payments for the two Power Five road games on the Vandals' 2021 schedule would account for more than 10% of that total.

Contributing: Alyssa Hertel

Follow colleges reporter Paul Myerberg on Twitter @PaulMyerberg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why Indiana is paying an FCS school $1.2M to play Saturday