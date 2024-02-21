Who will win Liverpool vs. Luton Town? Predictions and odds for Premier League match

As several tournaments – namely, the FA Cup and Champions League – continue their march toward the finals, the English Premier League season rolls on.

Premier League leaders Liverpool (17-6-2) host Luton Town (5-5-14), a team currently in the league's relegation zone, on Wednesday.

The Reds have just two losses on the season and haven't lost a match at home since a 5-2 loss to Real Madrid in last year's Champions League round of 16. Luton is still looking for its first win in February after a closely played 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

Here's what to know about this Wednesday's sole Premier League clash.

Liverpool vs. Luton Town predictions

The Telegraph: Take Liverpool to win and both teams to score

Jamie Griffith writes, "Luton held the Reds to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture and [Luton manager Rob] Edwards will be confident in his side’s ability to get on the scoresheet on Merseyside, even in defeat."

The London Evening Standard: Liverpool 3, Luton Town 0

Matt Verri writes, "This match marks exactly a year since Liverpool were beaten on home soil, with Real Madrid picking up a 5-2 win in the Champions League. The Reds have been rock solid everywhere this season but particularly at home - only Manchester United and Arsenal have avoided defeat at Anfield this term."

Sportskeeda: Liverpool 3, Luton Town 0

Shambhu Ajith writes, "Luton Town are unlikely to get the better of Liverpool at Anfield. They have done better on the road of late but their defensive problems persist."

Liverpool vs. Luton Town: Odds and lines for Premier League match

Liverpool are heavy favorites to defeat Luton Town in Wednesday's Premier League match according to the BetMGM soccer odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds listed are as of Tuesday afternoon.

Odds: Liverpool (-500); Draw (+625); Luton Town (+1100)

Over 3.5 goals (-130)

Under 3.5 goals (-110)

How to watch Liverpool vs. Luton Town: TV channel and streaming

When: Wenesday, Feb. 21 at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT

Where: Anfield, Liverpool, United Kingdom

Cable TV: Universo; USA Network

Streaming: NBC Sports app; YouTube TV; Sling; fuboTV

How to watch: Catch Premier League action with a Fubo subscription

