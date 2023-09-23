'Any win is a good win': Phoenix Murphy, Devin Alexander lead Norman to first win of season

NORMAN — Any win is a good win, of course, Norman football coach Rocky Martin says. But when it’s your team’s first win of the season after an 0-3 start, it’s just a bit sweeter.

Behind a 218-yard rushing performance by Devin Alexander and four touchdown passes from quarterback Phoenix Murphy, the Tigers rallied from a halftime deficit to hold off No. 9-ranked Edmond North 34-28 on Friday night at Harve Collins Field.

Norman (1-3, 1-0 District 6AI-2) rolled up 493 yards of offense, wearing down Edmond North (2-2, 1-1) with big plays – the Tigers’ shortest scoring play covered 19 yards.

“Except for Stillwater, we’ve played everyone pretty close and those are the tough ones when you lose the close ones,” Martin said of losses to Moore and Norman North. “Especially when you start 0-3, you don’t know how the kids are going to respond. That was a well-coached football team (we beat).”

Murphy completed 11 of 26 passes, including scoring passes of 27 and 62 yards to his brother, Ryder Murphy, and of 58 and 19 yards to Dax Noles. Ryder Murphy had three catches for 123 yards while Noles’ only two catches were his touchdowns.

Alexander complemented the passing game with 25 carries while outdueling Edmond North star tailback Dev Matthews.

Matthews – who had rushed for a combined 533 yards and nine touchdowns in wins over Edmond Memorial and Enid the past two games – had 12 carries for 169 yards before halftime, but left the game for a time in the second and third quarters and finished with 180 yards on 18 carries. That included an 88-yard touchdown burst in the first quarter that put the Huskies ahead 14-6. Matthews’ backup, Cal Reeder, added a 62-yard scoring run.

Alexander’s 68-yard touchdown run with 2:35 left in the third quarter gave Norman – down 14-12 at halftime – a 28-14 lead. But the Huskies rallied, with quarterback Pryce Bender hitting Jace Lakin on a 59-yard touchdown pass before the quarter ended.

North then tied the game at 28-28 on Reeder’s run with 10:12 left. But Norman took the ensuing kickoff and marched 67 yards, with Phoenix Murphy and Noles’ 19-yard scoring connection putting the Tigers back up 34-28 with 7:08 left. Jaiden Cooper’s interception at the Norman 45 ended North’s final drive with 3:43 left and the Tigers ran out the clock from there.

“This week we stressed being physical (and) this team just fought to the end,” Martin said. “It’s good to come out on top. They worked hard.”

Bender finished 11 of 20 passing for 146 yards and two touchdowns but also threw two interceptions. The Huskies finished with 440 yards of offense. Pierson Baker had five catches for 90 yards, including a 59-yard scoring grab.

