Who will win Fever vs. Sun? Predictions, odds for Caitlin Clark's next game

Three days after Caitlin Clark's monster night in the nation's capital, the Indiana Fever will attempt to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, scored 30 points and hit seven 3-pointers to help hand the Washington Mystics their 11th straight loss to start the year. It was a massive bounce-back performance from the rookie, whom the New York Liberty held to just three points in the Fever's previous game earlier last week.

The win over Washington was Indiana's third of the season, and they'll get another crack at starting a streak on Monday night against the Connecticut Sun. The Fever fell to the Sun, 92-71, in the two teams' season opener.

Connecticut currently holds the WNBA's best record at 9-1. They lost their first game of the season on Saturday against the Liberty.

Here's everything to know about Clark's 13th career WNBA game on Monday night.

Head coach Christie Sides and Caitlin Clark celebrate after a 85-83 victory against the Washington Mystics at Capital One Arena.

Fever vs. Sun predictions

Pittsburgh Tribune-Review: Sun 87, Fever 72

The computer model notes that the Sun average 79.7 points per game while allowing an average of 70.6 points per game. The Fever score 78 points per game on average while allowing 89.8 points per game.

SportyTrader: Sun to win

Stephen Abiola writes: "The Sun beat Fever in important categories like points per game, points allowed per game, and field goal percentage. When a team is better in these categories, they often have the advantage heading into the match. Christie Sides will also be concerned by her team's dismal 1-5 away record (Note: the Fever are 2-5 on the road after Friday's win over Washington). All things considered, it looks like an uphill battle for the Fever in Connecticut."

Lineups: Take the Sun to win again as favorites

They write: "Connecticut has won all nine of its games when favored on the moneyline this season."

Fever vs. Sun: Odds, spread and lines for WNBA game

The Sun are heavily favored to win Monday's game, according to the BetMGM WNBA odds.

Odds listed as of Sunday.

Spread: Sun (-12.5)

Moneyline: Sun (-700); Fever (+500)

O/U: 161.5

How to watch Fever vs. Sun: TV, streaming and schedule

Date: Monday, June 10

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut

Streaming: WNBA League Pass; fuboTV

