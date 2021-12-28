Who will win? Experts make predictions for Ohio State vs. Utah

Ohio State football plays Utah in the 2022 Rose Bowl on Saturday as the Buckeyes close out the season against the PAC-12 champions.

It’s not quite where the Buckeyes hoped to be after ranking No. 2 in the College Football Playoff entering the final week of the regular season in November, but it’s a historical accomplishment for Utah.

The Utes joined the PAC-12 in 2011 and will make their first-ever appearance in the “Granddaddy of them All.”

After starting the season 1-2, Utah finished 8-1 in league play and throttled Oregon twice en route to its first Power 5 conference title.

Ohio State was trying to make the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row, but instead lost to Michigan in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines won the league and were selected to the CFP, and that led to the Rose Bowl selecting OSU.

So who wins the Ohio State-Utah game?

Here’s what members of The Columbus Dispatch staff and Josh Newman of the Salt Lake Tribune think:

Bill Rabinowitz

Ohio State beat writer

The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State 45, Utah 34

Utah is good enough and certainly tough enough to beat the Buckeyes, especially if OSU lacks motivation. But my hunch is the Buckeyes will treat this game as a way to ease the bitter disappointment of the Michigan loss and will play with intensity. Ohio State simply has more talent than the Utes, and that should be the difference.

Joey Kaufman

Ohio State beat writer

The Columbus Dispatch

Utah 38, Ohio State 31

There are a few reasons for Ohio State to be on upset alert in Pasadena, starting with the varying levels of motivation for the teams. While Utah is thrilled to be in its first-ever Rose Bowl, the Buckeyes are recovering from the disappointment of missing the College Football Playoff. But beyond the intangibles, this is a difficult matchup for Ohio State. With a physical style of play on both sides of the line of scrimmage, Utah is the type of team built to beat Ohio State. It can grind out yards, and its front seven is difficult for opposing running backs to penetrate. For as much skill position talent resides on the Buckeyes’ sideline, it hasn’t always fared well in the trenches, most glaringly at Michigan, and that should again determine their fate.

Rob Oller

Sports columnist

The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State 36, Utah 27

The Buckeyes are participating in a psychological study as well as a football game. To wit: is it possible for a finesse team to turn ferocious in five weeks? Was the embarrassment of getting outmuscled by Michigan enough to place a Rose Bowl-sized chip on Ohio State's shoulder, big enough to trade punches with the physical Utes? If not, OSU's talent won't trump Utah's toughness. But the hunch here is the Buckeyes have something to prove.

Joshua Newman

Josh Newman

Utah beat writer

The Salt Lake Tribune

Utah 34, Ohio State 31

At least two things are clear heading into this Rose Bowl. The University of Utah is fully motivated, and it is going to be a pro-Utes crowd. I have questions as to how motivated Ohio State is after the Buckeyes lost to Michigan, didn't get to the College Football Playoff and now have to "settle" for the Rose Bowl. If they can at least slow C.J. Stroud down, I like the Utes up front, I like their ability to keep pace in a shootout and, ultimately, I like them to win a close game for the biggest win in program history.

2021 Ohio State Buckeyes football schedule

Sept. 2: Ohio State 45, Minnesota 31

Sept. 11: Oregon 35, Ohio State 28

Sept. 18: Ohio State 41, Tulsa 20

Sept. 25: Ohio State 59, Akron 7

Oct. 2: Ohio State 52, Rutgers 13

Oct. 9: Ohio State 66, Maryland 17

Oct. 23: Ohio State 54, Indiana 7

Oct. 30: Ohio State 33, Penn State, 24

Nov. 6: Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17

Nov. 13: Ohio State, 59, Purdue, 31

Nov. 20: Ohio State 56, Michigan State 7

Nov. 27: Michigan 42, Ohio State 27

