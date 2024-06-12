Who will win Euro 2024? BBC pundits make their tournament predictions

[BBC Sport]

The European Championship starts in Munich's Allianz Arena on Friday and finishes at Berlin's Olympiastadion on 14 July.

Twenty-four teams will contest the tournament, which will be played out in 51 matches over 31 days, including hosts Germany and holders Italy.

Who will get their hands on the Henri Delaunay Trophy this time? Who are the other main contenders? And how will England and Scotland do?

BBC Sport's TV and radio football presenters and pundits predict what will happen over the next four weeks...

Who will win Euro 2024?

Alan Shearer: England can go all the way. This is the greatest chance we've had in a long time.

If it's not going to be England, then I would have to go with France. With some of the talent and experience they have, they will be really really tough to beat.

Wayne Rooney: England have to be looking at winning the competition. I also have a feeling for Portugal, they have got a really good squad, good individuals. They will have a good go.

Thomas Hitzlsperger: Top of the list is always France, and they have to be the favourites, but I see England and Portugal as also being in that top group of contenders and of course every German football fan thinks we can win it, playing at home.

Izzy Christiansen: It's got to be England, finally! After reaching the final last time out, let's hope they can take the next step this time, just like the Lionesses did in 2022.

Rachel Corsie: Anyone but England!

Leanne Crichton: It’s probably France for me. They are probably the most consistent team in terms of a squad who have been there and done it before, with quality, experience and world-class players.

Micah Richards: England are going all the way to the final but if they don't win it, then you have to look at France. You could argue that, individually, we have got the better players but as a team they will be hard to stop, with the way Olivier Giroud leads the line and how Antoine Griezmann plays in the pocket... oh, and they have got Kylian Mbappe.

Joe Hart: It's England's time.

Martin Keown: France or England. I don't want to put any pressure on England, but France are quite magnificent.

Ashley Williams: France have got such a strong squad. All those young players are growing into mature stars.

Why are England in the mix?

Alan Shearer: England's front six is one of the best, if not THE best, in world football. Some of the players and the talent we have will be a threat for anyone.

Wayne Rooney: The last two tournaments they have been close, and they can rely on their experience from there. The likes of Harry Kane and Jordan Pickford can help the players who are new to it all, just to settle them, and that will be key to getting them over the line this time.

Joe Hart: Since the 2018 World Cup they have been really growing into tournament football and learning what it takes. They've got some players at a real world level, who are performing regularly and know what it takes to win huge competitions.

Leanne Crichton: Nearly every team who wins a tournament has had a special player. Jude Bellingham could be the difference for England. Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney did it in previous years where they lit this team up, and Bellingham, fresh from a Champions League win at Wembley has the ability to do that again. England have everything on paper to win it, but experience is the question mark for me.

Thomas Hitzlsperger: The fact there is consistency in the management position -Gareth Southgate has been in charge for many years now - and the sheer amount of top talent is kind of frightening.

How will Scotland do?

Clarke's Scotland side drew with England at Wembley at Euro 2020, but still finished bottom of their group [Getty Images]

Pat Nevin: Hopes are that we get out of the group. It’s going to be a tough group with Germany, Switzerland and Hungary. Scotland have never got out of a group stage at a World Cup or Euros before so that would be very good for us.

The Germans will be favourites to win the group, but there are real hopes that Scotland could get second place – and remember third place might be enough as well. If we do get out of the group, the manager Steve Clarke will say that is plenty but a lot of the players are at the top level. Do Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney or John McGinn think getting out of the group is far enough? No they don’t. They will want to go further than that, but they won’t say it out loud.

Leanne Crichton: It’s sad that we go into the tournament with a bit of a depleted squad but I’m hopeful Scotland get out the group, I think this could be the year it happens. It might not be pretty, they may have to change the approach in terms of being super-defensive in phases of games. They can do it, but during the excellent run at the start of the qualifying campaign, they were a bit more free flowing.

Thomas Hitzlsperger: Of course they want to upset Germany in their first match, but that is not the most important game for them in terms of their route out of the group… it is the Swiss and Hungary they will have to beat.

Alan Shearer: That's a tough group for them. They haven't had a great run leading up to the Euros, but you never know what could happen if they can get a bit of momentum.

Wayne Rooney: They will have great support behind them and their fans will be there in their numbers, but I do think it will be difficult for Scotland to get out of their group.

Micah Richards: Scotland will reach the last 16 but after that they are done.

Joe Hart: As well as England, I'll be watching Scotland closely because of my old team-mates from Celtic who are in their team. How Scotland do doesn't bother me, but I want my pals to do well. There is quality in that team, I think they feel like they are going to be solid, and as hard to beat as they possibly can.

Who might spring a surprise?

Rangnick had talks with Bayern Munich last month but chose to stay in charge of Austria [Getty Images]

Rachel Corsie: I quite like the look of Poland. They’re in a tough group with the Netherlands, Austria and France but, if results go their way, they could maybe sneak out and then you never know.

I’m being a little bit persuaded to say Scotland, but I’ll hold judgement on that for now.

Thomas Hitzlsperger: Ralf Rangnick has really transformed the Austrian national team and I think he is quite optimistic that they can go far. Maybe the group is a little bit too hard, but they have already surprised a few people with the way they play, and they can upset the big teams.

Joe Hart: Spain. I say that respectfully because I understand that they are a huge footballing nation. They haven’t been great in recent tournaments, but they’ve got a very good crop of young players and they are mixing that with the likes of Alvaro Morata. I really think they can bring something to the table.

Ashley Williams: Serbia. They've got a very outside chance but they have got a good-quality squad and they also have good experience in tournaments.

Martin Keown: Germany. They are brilliant when it comes to tournaments, or they have been in previous times, and they beat France recently.

Leanne Crichton: I have to mention Germany because being the hosts makes a difference - when you've got the whole nation behind you, special things can happen.