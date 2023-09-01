Who will win? El Paso Times' writer Felix Chavez makes his picks for All American weekend

The biggest two days in quarter horse racing is here and everyone in the sport has an opinion on who will win those races, I take my shot at the All American Oaks, All American Derby, All American Gold Cup and All American Futurity. The Oaks and Derby are on Sunday and the Gold Cup and Futurity are on Monday. First post time each day is noon. All four races will be 440 yards and Monday is the final day of horse racing in Ruidoso.

All American Oaks

The 440-yard race for 3-year-old fillies has any number of ways to go for the win and your exotic plays. For the win I like Jes An Angel for trainer Marc E. Jungers and jockey Noe Garcia, Jr. The Texas-bred loves the distance and loves the racetrack and has had a consistent career. Jungers is one of the sport's top trainers, who works as hard as anyone but doesn't always get widespread coverage. Look for Jes Angel to win with Ezee Monee second and Cartel Kisses third.

Ezee Monee has been really good this summer and ran fourth against the boys in the Ruidoso Derby and Cartel Kisses I believe hasn't run his best yet at Ruidoso this summer, but could do so in this race with one of the sport's top conditioners, Heath Taylor, having prepared for this race.

All American Derby

This 3-year-old race, which is worth more than $700,000, is always fun to try and pick the winner because all of these horses have a solid list of good performances to try and select from.

It's not an easy pick and by no means a lock, but I'll go with Delight Interest. The seven-time winner and Oklahoma-bred was impressive in his win in the trials to qualify for this race and he's trending in the right way with five straight wins, including a West Texas Derby win at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino in the winter. Jockey Juan Pulido had other options for this race but picked this horse and that says a lot about how good the horse is.

For second, I'm going with Chasing AJ, a battle tested sort, who runs well at Ruidoso and for third the talented Sicario V will be in the mix and has won five straight races this summer in Ruidoso. And Sicario V does get arguably the best quarter horse jockey in the world, Francisco Calderon, aboard.

All American Gold Cup

The All American Gold Cup is one of my favorite races of the year, in large part because these are older horses who are proven and who give fans, trainers and owners their very best each time out.

Sadly, we won't see the great Danjer in the race after his death earlier this year. He's one of the best in the business and he'll always be remembered for his success.

But nonetheless, the nine-horse field is strong. Both the sentimental and practical morning-line favorite is KJ Desparado, the former All American Futurity winner and all-time winningest quarter horse appears sharp and ready to go after winning an allowance race in Ruidoso earlier this summer. The 4-year-old, Arizona-bred has great connections all the way around and will be tough to beat with jockey Adrian Ramos aboard.

For second I'll go with Lethal Avenger, who is trained by the legendary Fred Danley. Lethal Avenger qualified for the Ruidoso, Rainbow and All American Derbies last season as a 3-year-old and ran third in two of them.

And for third, I like Bomb Cyclone, who if he breaks well will challenge for the win.

All American Futurity

Dark Nme. That's all you need to know about the All American Futurity. This Oklahoma-bred daughter of Hes Relentless has been unrelenting in winning her last three races by more than three lengths twice and by two lengths, the other time. All told, the Santos Carrizales, Jr. trained horse has won all six races and appears to tough to beat in the $3 million race, the richest quarter horse in the world.

For second, look for Michael Joiner's Cowboys Gun Z to come up big. This horse appears to be maturing and Joiner is a longtime horseman due to have a big showing in the All American Futurity.

For third, look for Corner Pocket 123 to be right near the lead. He didn't break well in the qualifying trial for this race, but still won and his connections thought highly enough of him to supplement him into the trials for $50,000, so indeed there is plenty of talent there.

Good luck at the betting window.

Horse Racing

What: All American Derby, All American Oaks and What All American Futurity

When: Sunday and Monday

Where: Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino

Post time: First post will be noon on both Sunday and Monday

Tickets: Everyone must have a ticket this year. Check www.raceruidoso.com to see if there are tickets remaining

