Who should win the Cy Young Award? Who will?

While the Rookie of the Year Award was a foregone conclusion and the Manager of the Year Awards a subjective, data-free tossup, the Cy Young Award finalists all have a good case for taking home the hardware, making predicting the winners pretty darn tough.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chris Sale of the Red Sox looked like the easy choice for most of the season, and he finished the season leading all of Major League Baseball with 308 strikeouts and a 12.93 strikeouts-per-nine innings ratio. He likewise led the American League in Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP), which measures a pitcher’s ability to limit home runs, walks and hit-by-pitches while maximizing strikeouts. He was second in ERA and one win behind the league leaders (three AL pitchers tied with 18 wins to Sale’s 17). The only blemish on Sale’s record is one that often skews the perception of voters: he finished relatively poorly, with a 4.38 ERA in August and a 3.72 ERA in September, posting a 4-4 record over that span. In five of Sale’s 11 starts over those two months, he allowed four or more runs, including allowing five runs in his last start of the season, which is the day before most voters fill out their ballots and drop them in the mail.

Sale’s late stumbles opened the door for Cleveland’s Corey Kluber, who finished much more strongly and, as a result, ended the season with a higher win total (18 to 17) and better ERA (2.25 to 2.90) than Sale, leading all of baseball in the latter category and tying for the MLB lead in the former. Kluber also led the AL in complete games, shutouts, WHIP, hits-per-nine innings, walks-per-nine-innings and strikeout-to-walk ratio. He trails Sale in strikeouts and innings, as well as the rate stats mentioned above.

The third finalist, Luis Severino, doesn’t have much of a statistical case versus these two, but he did have a very nice breakout season and will no doubt be in the Cy Young conversation in the years to come. There’s no shame in being a distant third behind Chris Sale and Corey Kluber.