Win and In? Cowboys’ playoff-clinching scenarios in Week 15

For the first time since 1995-1996, the Dallas Cowboys have won double-digit games in back-to-back years. They had to struggle to do it, needing a goal-line stand and a 98-yard game-winning drive against a one-win team to accomplish this, but accomplish it they did.

In most seasons, winning 10 games is a ticket to the playoffs, and 2022 is no different. Sitting at 10-3, Dallas still has a relatively realistic shot at earning the No. 1 overall seed. To do this, they’ll likely need to be perfect down the rest of the season and win all four remaining games. In addition, they’ll need the 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles to lose one of their three non-Cowboys games. The Eagles clinched a playoff spot in Week 14, and now the Cowboys have a similar opportunity. There are five different ways that Dallas can punch their ticket this weekend.

Cowboys 5 clinching scenarios

Win and In. A victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars puts Dallas in no matter what else happens. Cowboys tie Jags + Giants-Commanders doesn’t end in a tie (again) Cowboys tie + Seattle Seahawks lose or tie on TNF vs SF Even if Cowboys lose, Seattle lose to SF + Lions lose or tie vs NY Jets Even if they lose, Seattle loss to SF + Giants win

Vikings scenarios

Dallas got some of the help they needed last weekend. In order to be the No. 1 seed, they’d need to be at least tied with Minnesota, who they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over courtesy of their 40-3 win.

The Vikings (10-3) can clinch the NFC North in two ways this weekend.

Vikings win over Colts Lions lose or tie vs the Jets

49ers scenarios

Even after the loss of their top two QBs, San Francisco is still rolling on the season. Sitting at 9-4, they find themselves capable of being the second team to clinch a playoff berth as they play on Thursday night.

Win and In

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire