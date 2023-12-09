Who will win Commander-in-Chief's Trophy? Army can clinch with win over Navy in 'America's Game'

One of college football’s historic rivalries returns Saturday when Army and Navy face off at Gillette Stadium, the home of the New England Patriots.

Considered “America’s Game,” Army (5-6) and Navy (5-6) have met annually since 1899, marking one of the longest-standing rivalries in the sport. The game is typically held in Philadelphia, however, this season the game is in New England because of the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party.

The game will also decide who takes home the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, which is awarded to the service academy — Army, Navy and Air Force — with the best record against each other during the season.

ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be on site for the matchup for the ninth time, with Patriots coach Bill Belichick serving as the celebrity guest picker.

Here’s everything to know about the Commander-in-Chief Trophy, including its history and the winning scenarios in 2023:

This Dec. 9, 2017, file photo shows Army's Ahmad Bradshaw holding up the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy after Army defeated Navy in an NCAA college football game in Philadelphia.

Who will win the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy?

With a win, Army would take home the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy for the first time since 2020.

The trophy is granted to the program with the best record head-to-head against the three service programs, Army, Navy and Air Force.

Although Air Force was ranked No. 17 in early November, Army defeated the Falcons 23-3 in Denver. Air Force also defeated Navy 17-6 on Oct. 21.

Should Navy win on Saturday, the three programs would be 1-1 against each other, resulting in Air Force retaining the trophy from last season’s win. The only scenario where a new champion would be presented is if Army wins, because the Black Knights would be 2-0 against the other service academies.

What is the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy?

The Commander-in-Chief's Trophy is the award given to either Army, Navy or Air Force each season.

Whichever of the three service programs with the best head-to-head record against each other earns the trophy.

Air Force has the most all-time wins with 21, while Navy has won 16 and Army has won nine. The trophy originated in 1972, when President Richard Nixon awarded the trophy to Army.

Army-Navy all-time series

Navy leads the all-time series against Army 62-54-7.

The Midshipmen also defeated the Black Knights each season from 2002-15, until Army broke the streak in 2016.

