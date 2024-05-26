‘To win the Champions League’… Departing Real Madrid legend wants his parting gift

The last night’s draw between Real Madrid and Real Betis witnessed the Santiago Bernabeu bid farewell to a very beloved player, Toni Kroos, who played his last game at the place which has been his home for the last ten years.

As was expected, all the eyes were set on the German maestro throughout the match, and he received a truly deserved ovation from all of the stadium as he made way for Dani Ceballos around the 80th-minute mark.

All the Real Madrid players on the pitch and the bench, as well as the team’s staff, thanked him with hugs as he made his final bow at the Spanish capital.

Kroos also took a lap of honor after the match with his three children, as the entire stadium stayed after the game for the farewell. As Mundo Deportivo has reported, the German also talked to Real Madrid TV after the game and thanked the fans for this recognition:

“It’s not easy to say something, I can only thank all of Madridismo, the club, my teammates, and the stadium. I have felt at home these 10 years, they have been unforgettable years. I can’t ask for more.”

Toni Kroos also shared how he felt playing this special match, and ensured that he will miss playing at the Santiago Bernabeu:

“It’s a different feeling knowing it’s the last match. I wanted to enjoy this last day, and I did so for the 80 minutes I played. I have always enjoyed playing here, it’s very special and I’m going to miss it.”

The German also made sure to give credit to his teammates and shared that he had been very comfortable sharing the dressing room with them:

“This is a very special team. Besides being good players, they are good people. It’s a great group; they have always shown me the respect I believe I deserve, and I have felt very comfortable.”

Lastly, Kroos also explained a bit why he announced his decision before the end of the season: “I wanted to make it official before this match so that from tomorrow, this topic is forgotten. Winning the Champions League would be the best way to leave.”

Leaving after winning the Champions League will definitely be the best way to depart the club for a legend as big as Toni Kroos. Hopefully, the team will be able to get over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on June 1st, and ensure that the midfielder can add a sixth Champions League title to his name right before he hangs up his boots.