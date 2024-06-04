'Win or bust time now and Glasgow must stop conceding so many points'

[BBC]

It was a lacklustre Glasgow who limped past Zebre to remain on course for an unbeaten home season - a streak now lasting 24 games.

A quick start to the second half followed a torrid first-half performance from Glasgow, who needed five points and big winning margin to threaten Leinster, who sat one place above them in the table.

Yet it was Zebre who looked the better side that had something still to play for.

The Warriors were one of the top defensive sides this season, but they've now conceded over 100 points in the past three games - something the coaching staff will no doubt be looking to rectify as we head into the play-offs.

The Scottish/Italian Shield may have been retained, but the Kyle Steyn-less side looked leaderless at times and without hard-hitting lines from Rory Darge and Jack Dempsey, they may have ended up on the wrong side of the scoreline.

In the end, a big final 20 minutes was the difference, which is testament to the Warriors' fitness as we continue to see this strong finish in matches week after week.

We are into knockout rugby - win or bust - and it's the Stormers who will be returning to Scotstoun to seek revenge for their 20-9 defeat here earlier in the season.

Glasgow will be hoping captain Steyn can return to the squad and perhaps the ever-present Stafford McDowall will add to his sparkling highlights in midfield.

It was also noticeable that Glasgow changed to a 4-3 split on the bench. Head coach Franco Smith had been consistent with his 5-2 split and encouraging his team to go to the corner from penalties. Will we see a change now that it's knockout rugby?