'Go and win it boys' - Maguire 'gutted' to miss Euros

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has posted on X to confirm he will not be part of England's squad at Euro 2024, saying he is "devastated" not to be selected.

He continued: "Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted.

"For me, representing England is the highest honour. It means everything to me. If I can't help the team as a player, I will support them as a fan - along with the rest of the country. Go and win it boys.

"Next, I will return to the supervision of the Manchester United medical team in order to prepare for next season."