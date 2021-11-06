Who will win between Panthers and Patriots? Our panel of Observer experts weighs in

The Charlotte Observer begins a new feature this week as we compile predictions from the four staff members who cover the Carolina Panthers most closely: two beat writers, one sports columnist and the sports editor who supervises them all. Although some of these folks were already picking the Panthers’ game every week on various platforms, from now on you will find those picks in one place for ease of comparison.

The New England Patriots (4-4) are favored by roughly a field goal over the Panthers (4-4) in Sunday’s 1 p.m. game on CBS. As for our panel, there were mixed feelings as to how it will turn out Sunday.

Jonathan Alexander, Panthers beat writer: I think the Patriots will win. The Panthers are preparing as if P.J. Walker will start at quarterback. And while the coaching staff and players seem confident in Walker, I don’t hold the same view. For the Panthers to win, they’ll have to take care of the football. Walker has shown he is mistake-prone.

And if there is one thing the Patriots do well, they force turnovers. Patriots 23, Panthers 17.

Matt Stephens, McClatchy Southeast senior sports editor: It doesn’t matter to me who starts at quarterback this week for the Panthers. P.J. Walker isn’t going to wow us, but he can slot in well enough to make the offense serviceable by making a few passes when needed. Otherwise, he’ll use those gifted feet and hand the ball off 35-plus times.

With Shaq Thompson back and Stephon Gilmore showing in one game he can still be a shutdown corner at age 31, Panthers beat the Pats — and the spread. Panthers 17, Patriots 13

Ellis Williams, Panthers beat writer: Bill Belichick became the G.O.A.T. by studying opposing offenses and taking away what they do best. Carolina’s one-dimensional running game won’t generate enough explosive plays to keep up with a Patriots offense that is averaging 36 points per game over the last three weeks. Patriots 31, Panthers 21.

Scott Fowler, sports columnist: For whatever reason, the Panthers usually play New England well. This should be a low-scoring, defense-first game, with the key likely being whether Mac Jones or P.J. Walker turns the ball over more often. Although most of the betting money is on the Patriots, I like the Panthers to spring the upset and finally give their home fans something to crow about again. Panthers 20, Patriots 17.