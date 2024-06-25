Who Will Win the Battle for the Tour de France’s Polka Dot Jersey?

David Ramos - Getty Images

The Tour de France introduced a Mountains classification in 1933, but it wasn’t until 1975 that the distinctive maillot à pois rouge (“polka dot jersey”) was first awarded to the rider leading the competition. Riders score points in the competition by being among the first to the summit of categorized climbs, with points awarded in accordance with each climb’s rating–Category 4 climbs are worth the least amount of points, and Hors Categorie (“Beyond Category”) climbs are worth the most. The leader at the end of each stage wears the jersey the next day, and the rider with the highest point total by the end of the Tour is dubbed the Tour’s King of the Mountains.

With another mountainous course on tap for 2024, the battle to win the polka dot jersey will again be fierce. This is especially true given that the last two of the last three riders to win the competition (Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar) have done so while on their way to winning the yellow jersey–and both are poised to renew their rivalry this year.

So here’s a rundown of this year’s polka dot jersey contenders–and some other climbers looking to win a stage or two in this year’s Tour.

The Defending Champion

Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek)

MARCO BERTORELLO - Getty Images

Ciccone won last year’s King of the Mountains competition after making a concerted effort to take and defend the polka dot jersey once the Tour hit the Alps. The Italian will be back to defend his title this year and has a good chance of doing so given the fact that his Lidl-Trek squad is starting the Tour without a rider targeting the General Classification.

And Ciccone is riding well: after dealing with a lingering saddle sore issue throughout the first part of the season, he finished third overall at the recent Critérium du Dauphiné. At the Tour de France, we suspect he’ll prioritize a stage victory over the polka dot jersey, but since most mountain stages are won after a day spent in the breakaway (these days, at least), one often comes with the other. Expect the 29-year-old to stay off the radar during the first week, then start shooting for stages once the race hits the Pyrenees at the end of the second.

The Challengers

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

Tim de Waele - Getty Images

Pogačar won the yellow and polka dot (and white) jerseys in 2020 and 2021, and there’s a chance that the Slovenian will win both jerseys again in 2024. (At 25 years old, he no longer qualifies for the Tour’s Best Young Rider competition.) Of the two, Pogačar will certainly be prioritizing winning a third yellow jersey this year, but if he races with the tenacity he displayed at the recent Giro d’Italia–where he won six stages, the General Classification and the King of the Mountains Competition–there might be little anyone can do to stop him.

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Dario Belingheri - Getty Images

In 2022, Vingegaard made sure that for the third year in a row, the rider who won the yellow jersey also won the polka dot jersey. The streak was broken by Ciccone last year, but it was close: the Dane finished third in the Tour’s KOM competition, just 16 points away from Ciccone.

His chances of winning the polka dot jersey this year will depend on his chances of winning the yellow jersey. After missing much of the spring due a horrible crash at the Tour of the Basque Country, Vingegaard’s form is a bit of a question mark. If he makes it through the first two weeks of the Tour with the yellow jersey in reach, forget the polka dot jersey. But if he’s lost too much to be a serious challenger, he could shift focus to stage wins–and perhaps the King of the Mountains competition.

Romain Bardet and Warren Barguil (dsm-firmenich PostNL)

With Bardet and Barguil, dsm-firmenich PostNL is bringing two former winners of the Tour’s King of the Mountain competition–and they’re both Frenchman, which adds a bit of mystique to their participation. Bardet–a two-time podium finisher who won the polka dot jersey in 2019–is riding his last Tour de France this summer. He recently finished sixth at the Giro d’Italia and will likely be targeting a stage win in his final Tour. Barguil–who won two mountain stages and the polka dot jersey in 2017–is hoping for a similar outcome. It will be interesting to see how the team manages their competing aspirations, but with the Dutch squad starting the race without a bonafide GC contender, each should have several opportunities to ride for himself.

Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty)

Tim de Waele - Getty Images

A tiny climber from South Africa, Meintjes has five top-10 Tour de France stage finishes on his resume, but he’s still hunting for that elusive victory. He came closest in 2022, when he finished second to Great Britain’s Tom Pidcock on Alpe d’Huez. Fifteenth at the Dauphiné in early June, he’s coming into form for the Tour de France, where we expect him to target specific stages in search of what would be a first Tour stage victory for both the South African and his Belgian team.

Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)

Jean Catuffe - Getty Images

Gall finished second in last year’s King of the Mountains competition, but more importantly, he won a stage: Stage 17 over the Col de la Loze, the toughest climb in last year’s Tour. It will be interesting to see how he attacks this year’s race. He started last year’s Tour in support of Australia’s Ben O’Connor, but then became their protected GC rider after O’Connor lost time in the first week. This year, we suspect he’ll be starting the Tour with his eye on a top-5 or top-10 finish. But he rides for a French team, so don’t be surprised if the plan changes and Gall once again hunts for a stage win or the polka dot jersey, results that would mean more to the team from a publicity standpoint than a seventh-place finish overall.

Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorious)

Alex Broadway - Getty Images

Buitrago has won two mountain stages at the Giro d’Italia and now gets his first shot at the Tour de France. Somewhat surprisingly, given the other riders on the roster–and the fact that he’s never finished better than tenth overall in any of the five grand tours he’s started–the Colombian was identified as the team’s leader in their roster announcement video. We think the 24-year-old is better suited for mountain stage wins and a high finish in the Tour’s King of the Mountains competition. And keep an eye on his teammates, Pello Bilbao and Wout Poels, each of whom won a stage last year and could do so again this July–especially in such a mountainous Tour.

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ)

Alex Broadway - Getty Images

Gaudu was the apple of France’s Tour de France eye after finishing fourth overall in 2022. But after starting last year’s race in search of the podium, he managed only ninth. After recently testing positive for Covid-19 and missing last weekend’s French national championships, we don’t see him as a GC contender this year, especially with such a tough opening weekend during which he could lose minutes to the Tour’s fresher, healthier contenders. But that means the 27-year-old will have more opportunities to go on the hunt for stage wins–and the polka for the jersey–later in the Tour. We’ll also be watching his 20-year-old teammate and compatriot, Lenny Martinez, who’s riding his first Tour de France after coming close to taking a mountain stage win in last year’s Vuelta a España.

Stephen Williams (Premier Tech)

Tim de Waele - Getty Images

Cycling doesn’t give a “Comeback Rider of the Year Award,” but if Williams wins a stage at the Tour, it might need to consider creating one. The 28-year-old went from almost not finding a contract for this season to winning his first WorldTour stage race (the Tour Down Under) and one of the sport’s oldest one-day Classics (Flèche Wallonne). Now, the Briton is riding his first Tour de France, where we expect him to partner with Canada’s Derek Gee to keep Israel-Premier Tech’s Tour de France stage-winning streak alive. (The team won stages in 2022 and 2023.)

As he did at the recent Tour de Suisse–where he finished way down on the General Classification, but took second on Stage 3–we expect Williams to pick his best chances well in advance, losing time on other days and keeping himself fresh for the stages on which he knows he has the best chance to score a victory.

Other Climbers to Watch

France’s Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) is a typical French rider in that he races with lots of panache, but often goes home with nothing to show for it other than a top-10 GC finish that he earned by virtue of gaining time from a few big breakaways. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that.) We’d love to see him win a stage.

Norway’s Uno-X Mobility squad will be targeting stage wins mainly through sprints and breakaways. But if the second-year wild card team wins a mountain stage, expect it to come from Tobias Halland Johannessen, who came close to earning the team its first Tour stage last year. A former winner of the Tour de l’Avenir, the 24-year-old could one day become a GC contender, but for now, he’s content just trying to climb his way to a mountain stage victory.

You Might Also Like