What a win against No. 23 Cincinnati would mean for Arkansas

The anticipation is growing one day from the nonconference clash between the Razorbacks and Bearcats. Anytime I turn on a college football preview show, this game is being discussed with high regard.

The nation is excited about the Saturday afternoon showdown in Razorback Stadium, whether players, coaches or just the unique matchup between the two schools.

Claiming an early victory against a ranked opponent gives the Razorbacks added momentum for the rest of the season. Confidence is essential for a team that went from unranked to one of the most discussed teams in the SEC.

Not to mention, it’s an excellent way to start with the most brutal schedule in the country.

While the Bearcats lost nine players to the NFL from their College Football Playoff team a year ago, head coach Luke Fickell has been a great program during his four-year tenure.

The Bearcats have proven to be a formidable opponent for anyone in the country. This is why the Razorbacks can’t take this game lightly.

The SEC and the rest of the country are paying attention to the Hogs, but they still believe they are a tier two team in the best conference in the country. A dominant win against a non-conference opponent like Cincy should open some eyes. Star players on the offense like KJ Jefferson, Jadon Haselwood, and Rocket Sanders all have an opportunity to showcase this Razorbacks offense’s potential.

The defense can also be dominant, with depth at each position on the field, especially in the secondary.

Sam Pittman and the rest of the coaching staff have done a great job using the transfer portal to elevate this team’s value. Still, mismanagement of player personnel — especially in a game like this where the world is watching — can be a dagger to a season with great potential.

