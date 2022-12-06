Who will win the AFC East? 'NFL GameDay Kickoff'
Check out to see who will win the AFC East on 'NFL GameDay Kickoff'.
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is set to speak in Allen Park after a home win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. the Buffalo Bills.
Leonard Fournette will return to the field for Monday Night Football. The Bucs running back has not played since Week 10 when he injured his hip. He has 135 carries for 462 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games this season, adding 43 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns. The Bucs already had ruled [more]
Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to all thirteen of Sunday's games from around the league including the season-ending injury to Garoppolo, the Bengals rounding into Super Bowl form yet again, the Minnesota Vikings holding off the New York Jets & Deshaun Watson's return to football in Houston.
DETROIT (AP) What Dan Campbell has done to fix the Detroit Lions is simple. In Detroit's 1-6 start, it was minus-5 in turnovers - committing 11 while only forcing six. ''We're getting better,'' Campbell said.
The reigning American League MVP is rocking another superstar's jersey at Monday night's game between the Bucs and Saints
The Bills home game against the Dolphins will be played Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8:15 p.m.
Approaching the game’s most volatile play with aggression makes for increased scoring chances. But his defense needs to step up. It doesn’t look like that’s going to happen this season and it may end up costing Staley his job.
The Carolina Panthers waived quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday following his request for a release. Now, Mayfield will be subject to waivers.
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
With Panthers planning to waive QB Baker Mayfield, speculation leads to him joining 49ers after Garoppolo's injury. But other teams may be in the mix.
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
NBC Sports Bay Areas Donte Whitner doesnt think Brock Purdys status as Mr. Irrelevant puts him below Trey Lance abilities-wise after his performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
One of Brock Purdy's throws in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins stood out to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.
Josh Schrock has the latest NFL Power Rankings follow the Week 13 Sunday games.
We love it when a guy bets on himself. If he wins, we can applaud him. If he loses, it’s not our money. Soon-to-be-former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a huge bet on himself to facilitate a trade from Cleveland. He would have made $19.9 million with the Browns, fully guaranteed. He gave up $4.6 [more]
Despite two teams with losing records giving up on Mayfield in such a short period of time, there will be some teams interested in Cleveland's starting QB from 2018-2021.
"I'm coming, and when I get here, it's gonna be changed."
The Eagles are 11-1 after another demonstrative win but it seems the worldwide leader in sports still has some curious questions about the Birds. By Adam Hermann
One of the wildest stories in the history of the coaching carousel could help #USC in a big way. We'll explain this amazing turn of events.