Who will win the 3A, 2A Arizona high school football championships? The Republic breaks it down

It's down to the final two small-school football games of the 2023 Arizona high school football season. The Arizona Republic breaks down the 3A and 2A football championship games that will be played as a day-night doubleheader Saturday at Mountain Pointe High School.

3A championship

No. 4 Tucson Sabino (10-3) vs. No. 3 Surprise Paradise Honors (11-2), 6 p.m.

This is the game everybody has been waiting for since August when they met in a preseason scrimmage in Tucson. Sabino senior Cameron Hackworth and Paradise Honors senior Gage Baker are the top two 3A quarterbacks in the state. Hackworth is more of a runner than Baker, who takes advantage of his weapons to get the offense rolling. Isaiah Thomas and Josh Morales are good at making big plays after catches for the Panthers. It's helped Baker roll up numbers that have him within seven TD passes of the single-season, 11-man national single-season high school record of 91. Baker could do that in three-quarters of most games. But Sabino's defense should be its toughest challenge, even tougher than Mohave, which held the Panthers to a season-low 28 points in a 56-28 loss at Mohave on Aug. 25. Sabino beat Mohave twice by scores of 34-29 and last week 30-16.

The Paradise Honors Panthers celebrate a touchdown by wide receiver Isaiah Thomas (1) against the Valley Christian Trojans at Mesa High School in Mesa on Nov. 18, 2023.

Hackworth has 3,755 yards and 38 TDs passing, and 845 yards and 14 TDs rushing. He's complemented by junior wide receiver Shamar Berryhill, who has 72 catches for 1,315 yards and 18 TDs. Meanwhile, Baker has an ungodly 5,523 yards and 84 TDs passing, and Thomas has caught 89 passes for 1,623 yards and 26 TDs. On most other teams, Morales would be the leader. He has caught 81 passes for 1,533 yards and 27 TDs. And there's still Coleman Burkhart to contend with. He's only caught 59 passes for 899 yards and 15 TDs.

So how do you keep Paradise Honors out of the end zone? You don't. You just try to outscore them. Expect a heavyweight championship bout between quarterbacks with the last guy with the ball being the winner.

Prediction: Paradise Honors, 65, Sabino 62

2A championship

No. 3 Scottsdale Christian (11-2) vs. No. 1 Pima (13-0), 2 p.m.

Scottsdale Christian's only losses were to Pima and Valley Christian in back-to-back games this season. Pima is the reigning 2A champion. Valley Christian lost its 3A semifinal to Paradise Honors, despite putting up 56 points. Scottsdale Christian QB Jack Atkinson (2,659 yards, 38 TDs passing) is a lot like Paradise Honors' Gage Baker. He'll quickly find his receivers and let them make plays. And he's got two of the best playmakers in the Trapp brothers, Andrew and Jacob. Pima has had to do some reinventing after quarterback injuries, now going with a freshman quarterback in the playoffs. But the Roughriders aren't asking him to pass. If he throws more than six times in this game, then they're trailing by three touchdowns. And if that happens, it could be over quickly.

Scottsdale Christian Academy's Andrew Trapp (6) scores a touchdown against Arizona Lutheran Academy during the third quarter of a 2A semifinal football game at Westwood High School in Mesa on Nov. 18, 2023. Scottsdale Christian defeated Arizona Lutheran 23-16.

Andrew Trapp has 18 TD catches, racking up 1,160 yards on 68 catches. Jacob Trapp has run for 995 yards and 20 TDs.

Pima won a shootout last week, scoring 52 points in a 52-49 win over much-improved San Tan Charter. Its defense isn't nearly as strong as it was the last time Pima played SCA, a 23-20 win on Sept. 1, without all-everything Jaxon John, who suffered an injury late in the season while playing quarterback. The Roughriders still have some strong defenders in Tuddy Smart, Pepper Hughes and Brock Haws. But this team runs through running back Jeremiah Martinez, who is capable of putting the offense on his back.

This will be a classic, but SCA will find a way to escape in the end.

Prediction: Scottsdale Christian 28, Pima 27, OT

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert atrichard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter:@azc_obert

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Who will win the 3A, 2A Arizona high school football championships?