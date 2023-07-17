Who will win the 2023 SEC football championship? USA TODAY Sports Network predictions

The Georgia Bulldogs have an eye on a third consecutive national championship, but the first order of business in that goal is winning college football's most competitive conference.

They'll do that once again, based on the projection of USA TODAY Sports Network experts.

Georgia was a unanimous selection to win the East in the league's final year of divisional play, then go on to win the SEC Championship Game, while the predicted order of finish in the West was hotly contested between LSU and Alabama. Here is the predicted order of finish for the coming season by USAT's panel of 10 experts (voting points in parentheses):

East Division

1 - Georgia (70)

2 - Tennessee (58)

3 - South Carolina (48)

4 - Kentucky (41)

5 - Florida (30)

6 - Missouri (23)

7 - Vanderbilt (11)

West Division

1 - LSU (67)

2 - Alabama (63)

3 - Texas A&M (40)

4 - Ole Miss (38)

5 - Arkansas (36)

6 - Mississippi State (21)

7 - Auburn (15)

SEC Champion: Georgia

Poll participants: Emily Adams, Greenville News; Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun; Aria Gerson, Tennessean; Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News; Stefan Krajisnik, Clarion Ledger; Koki Riley, Daily Advertiser; Richard Silva, Montgomery Advertiser; Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald; Chase Goodbread, Tuscaloosa News; David Eckert, Clarion Ledger.

